NFL free agent predictions: Dark horse destinations for Willis, Murray and the Sweet 16

The NFL offseason is afoot, and teams are beginning to circle their preferred targets in free agency. This is a talent-rich group, with several players who can move the needle for a Super Bowl hopeful.

FanSided's own Cody Williams boldly ranked the top 110 free agents available this offseason. We've predicted where they might end up, but it's time to dig a little deeper and think outside the box. Here are potential destinations that don't necessarily line up with consensus predictions — but which could nonetheless make all the sense in the world.

WR Romeo Doubs: Indianapolis Colts

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Indianapolis would love to re-sign Alec Pierce, who led the NFL in yards per catch (21.3) for a second straight season in 2025. If Pierce walks, however, a hole opens up in the Colts' WR room. Romeo Doubs is primed for a breakout once he's freed from a crowded depth chart in Green Bay. He has the speed to replace some of Pierce's vertical threat, with the ability to line up in different spots and run a diverse route tree.

CB Riq Woolen: Dallas Cowboys

Riq Woolen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but he fell out of favor in Mike Macdonald's scheme and will almost certainly find a new home this offseason. The upside is vast for the 26-year-old. Much is made of Dallas' needs up front, both offensively and defensively, but their cornerback room was a sieve last season. The Cowboys essentially started two rookies by season's end. Woolen can get a fresh start in support of the NFC's most explosive offense.

WR Rashid Shaheed: Carolina Panthers

Rashid Shaheed can return kicks and rip off massive gains with his lightning-bolt speed out wide. Traded from New Orleans to Seattle midseason, Shaheed could return to the NFC South with a contract in Carolina this offseason. The Panthers' wide receiver room remains unsettled beyond Tet McMillan. Shaheed isn't exactly a high-volume receiver, but he'd provide a vertical element that Bryce Young has not experienced yet in the NFL.

RB Travis Etienne Jr.: Seattle Seahawks

Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III hitting the open market, don't be shocked if the Seahawks attempt to sign his replacement in a lower tax bracket. Travis Etienne Jr. put up 1,399 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns for the Jaguars last season. His efficiency perked up compared to the year prior, and he would form one hell of a two-headed monster in the backfield next to Zach Charbonnet. At 27, this would be a smart juncture for Etienne to align himself with a contender and embrace a split workload.

WR Mike Evans: Philadelphia Eagles

If the Eagles trade A.J. Brown, we can expect Howie Roseman to aggressively pursue replacements. Mike Evans is entering his 13th NFL season and saw his iron man streak ended in 2025, as he finally missed significant time and fell short of 1,000 receiving yards. That said, Evans is still a monster, offering a wide catch radius and textbook fundamentals. His track record is unmatched, and the Eagles would give him a great shot to win the NFC.

CB Jaylen Watson: Detroit Lions

Jaylen Watson picked up 2.0 sacks and a career-high 64 tackles for the Chiefs in 2025, all while supplying excellent pass coverage. Odds are the two-time champ has priced himself out of Kansas City long term. The Lions' financial situation isn't any better, but Detroit's DB room was a dumpster fire last season. If there's money to move around, Watson is more than worth the price. Detroit is closer to Super Bowl contention than folks think, even after missing the playoffs last season.

EDGE Odafe Oweh: Las Vegas Raiders

Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

L.A. acquired Odafe Oweh from Baltimore midseason. He only started in two of his dozen appearances for the Chargers, but Oweh was an electric force and a stealth centerpiece of L.A.'s pass rush. He tallied 7.5 sacks and 13 hits over that span, and a bigger role should lead to a massive spike in production. The Raiders are flooded with cap space and just lost their superstar edge rusher to Baltimore. If Oweh believes in the vision, he could stay in the AFC West and help lead the next generation of Raiders football.

OT Rasheed Walker: Miami Dolphins

Rasheed Walker is about to get paid, as every contender needs reinforcements on the O-line. But what if he follows the money (and his coach) to South Beach? The Dolphins need to protect whomever replaces Tua Tagovailoa under center, while clearing running lanes for De'Von Achane is of equal importance. Walker didn't work directly with former Packers DC Jeff Hafley, but there's familiarity there, which could be a factor.

LB Devin Lloyd: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons first-round pick James Pearce Jr. was arrested on five felony charges, including battery, this offseason. That complicates the setup for Atlanta DC Jeff Ulbrich, who quietly built one of the steadier units in the NFC last season. Devin Lloyd came up with an interception, 1.5 sacks and 10 QB hits last season, establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. After investing so many resources in the offense, it's time for the Falcons to batten down the hatches on defense.

QB Malik Willis: Cleveland Browns

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Malik Willis will probably get more money than he deserves on paper this offseason, which could make things tricky for the Browns, who owe Deshaun Watson an ungodly amount of cash over the next couple years. That said, Cleveland restructured Watson's contract to free up cap space and quarterback remains the position of need for the Browns. Willis comes with significant downside, but his ceiling is higher than any other free agent QB. New head coach Todd Monken also happens to know his way around a dual-threat quarterback.

RB Kenneth Walker III: Jacksonville Jaguars

If Trevor Etienne pops up on Seattle's radar, why shouldn't Kenneth Walker end up in Jacksonville? There is understandable excitement around 23-year-old Bhayshul Tuten, but he's more change-of-pace than RB1. Walker thrived in a timeshare with Seattle and could land an even bigger slice of the pie in Jacksonville, with the team ready to take off into the stratosphere under the guidance of offensive whiz-kid Liam Coen.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia is entertaining massive changes this offseason, which could leave deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips in search of a new home. Plenty of contenders, like Dallas and Buffalo, are naturally connected to him, but what about Tennessee? The Titans are one of the most cap-rich teams in the NFL this offseason, and new head coach Robert Saleh has a lengthy track record of building elite defenses from the inside out. Phillips can apply immense pressure off the edge, with 28.0 sacks over his first five NFL seasons.

WR Alec Pierce: New Orleans Saints

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saints lost their only big-play threat with the Shaheed trade last season. Tyler Shough surpassed all reasonable expectations to claim the mantle of franchise quarterback in New Orleans, but while Kellen Moore is a savvy play-caller and the Saints know how to spread the wealth, a true vertical threat and No. 1 receiver would really catapult New Orleans into division-winner territory. Alec Pierce will receive strong overtures from a variety of established contenders, but the Saints should throw their hat in the ring, just in case.

QB Kyler Murray: Atlanta Falcons

With Kirk Cousins officially gone and Michael Penix still recovering from another knee injury, the Falcons need a bridge quarterback, at the very least. Kyler Murray should come relatively cheap, and there isn't a more talented offensive team currently in the QB market than Atlanta. Murray probably doesn't want to take a backseat to Penix midseason, but here's the thing: Penix wasn't very good before the injury last year. Murray, a former No. 1 pick, could just be the franchise QB Kevin Stefanski missed out on in Cleveland.

C Tyler Linderbaum: Houston Texans

Tyler Linderbaum is the best offensive lineman in free agency and arguably the best center in football, period. Several contenders will reach out, but Houston deserves your attention. The Texans put together the best defense in the AFC in 2025, but the offense combusted in the playoffs. There are several folks to blame for that collapse, but the inability to protect CJ Stroud was a leading factor. Linderbaum could move the needle in a big way as the Texans look to scale the competitive ladder.

EDGE Trey Hendrickson: Philadelphia Eagles

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals | Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

We know the Eagles hunt big game. Howie Roseman went after Micah Parsons last summer, but Dallas refused to engage. Maxx Crosby was reportedly on their radar before Baltimore gave up two first-round picks for his services. Trey Hendrickson is the next logical pivot, especially if Phillips is out the door and Jalen Carter is on the trade block. The 31-year-old was hurt for much of last season, but Hendrickson is only a year removed from leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks.