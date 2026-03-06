Kenneth Walker III free agency landing spots: Teams that could sign the Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III is expected to be the most sought-after free agent running backs on the market this offseason.

While the Seattle Seahawks would be foolish not to retain their top rusher after the performance he delivered in 2025, nobody would blame Walker for chasing the biggest bag he can possibly secure.

The 25-year-old is expected to command at least $9 million from whichever team manages to acquire his signature. Walker posted 1,309 total yards and found the endzone five times last season. He's considered one of the most versatile backs in the game with blistering speed and bruising physicality.

He'll have suitors lined up out the door once the legal tampering period opens March 9, so let's identify which franchises should be pursuing his services.

Kansas City Chiefs

Despite owning the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft, Kansas City may not find it prudent to do everything it can to land Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love in the first round. If that's the case, pursuing Walker is the next best option. The Chiefs' offense looked a shell of itself in 2025 and with tight end Travis Kelce considering retirement, head coach Andy Reid needs an injection of talent.

Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both free agents this offseason, leaving gigantic roster holes for the Chiefs to fill. Walker would immediately shore up that side of the ball and leave Kansas City - which has $22.9 million in cap space - enough resources to sign a serviceable backup or draft a RB2 with a late-round pick.

Arizona Cardinals

Veteran James Conner was supposed to be Arizona's workhorse, but he's struggled to stay healthy. He missed most of the 2025 campaign and will be entering the final year of his contract in 2026. The Cardinals will have to decide if it's prudent to cut him for the cap savings ($9.83 million). Backup Michael Carter demonstrated an ability to handle backfield duties, but former head coach Jonathan Gannon preferred a committee approach in Connor's absence.

New head coach Mike LaFleur has a unique opportunity to start his tenure. He can snipe a division rival's star and bring in a long-term No. 1 option to pair with whatever quarterback he brings in to replace the soon-to-be-released Kyler Murray. The Cardinals backfield could be the foundation of his legacy — for better or worse.

Washington Commanders

The oft-injured Austin Ekeler is a free agent in 2026 and probably isn't returning to the nation's capital. Washington had to cobble together a committee approach at running back in 2025 with Chris Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Jeremy McNichols sharing carries in Ekeler's unfortunate absence. The Commanders need a true No. 1 back to complement QB Jayden Daniels and take away some obligation to rush the ball on his part.

Washington is expected to be a big spender this offseason with over $83 million in cap space to play with and Walker fits their needs. He would give the Commanders their first true No. 1 rusher since the days of Antonio Gibson, Adrian Peterson and Alfred Morris. New offensive coordinator David Blough should be salivating at the opportunity to employ Walker into the passing game as well. Could you imagine being a defensive coordinator having to plan for potential scrambles by Daniels only for him to dump it off to the speedy and durable Walker when blitzes don't get home?

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is entering the last season of his contract with Baltimore, and he'll be 33 years old by the end of it. He started to display signs of slowing in 2025, something once thought impossible, and with a new head coach, the front office must prepare for his eventual departure. The Ravens have $27 million in cap space to play with, easily enough to meet Walker's projected $9 million price tag.

If you thought Seattle's backfield with Walker and Charbonnet was a Super Bowl-caliber one-two punch, could you imagine Baltimore charging down the field with Walker and Henry? The handoff from one to the other in the long term would ensure competitive continuity and help convince quarterback Lamar Jackson — whose contract expires in 2028 — that the team is not bending towards a regression.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are planning on releasing Aaron Jones Sr. who is entering his age 32 season. He had his own injury issues in 2025, which left head coach Kevin O'Connell with the boom-or-bust abilities of backup Jordan Mason. If QB J.J. McCarthy is, indeed, the future for the Vikings, he's going to need a long-term backfield partner. Clearing $44 million in cap overage will be a tough task but if done, Minnesota would be remiss not to at least do its due diligence on the market.

Walker would provide O'Connell with the ability to take pressure off McCarthy's shoulders by giving him a true threat in the rushing attack and a safety valve in the passing approach. Walker also displayed brilliance in chip blocks and picking up pass rushers for Sam Darnold. McCarthy was constantly pressured last year and was unable to make it through his progressions before abandoning plays. Walker would be a multi-faceted improvement to the Vikings offense.