This Eagles-Jaguars trade for Jalen Carter is too good for Philly to pass up

But what would it cost to get a deal done? The Eagles could restock their draft cupboard by accepting this Jaguars mock trade offer.

While A.J. Brown is the most popular Philadelphia Eagles trade candidate, Jalen Carter might be a more realistic player to be moved in the near future, since it was reported that the 24-year-old was available in Maxx Crosby trade talks. Crosby wound up getting dealt to the Baltimore Ravens, but Carter's availability makes it clear that he's far from untouchable.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly inquired about Carter, and not only have the desire to acquire a defensive lineman of Carter's caliber, but the assets necessary to convince Philadelphia to pull the trigger. Here's what a deal might look like and why each team would do it.

Jaguars could pry Jalen Carter away from Philadelphia with this mock trade

This trade sees the Jaguars acquire the difference-making interior defensive lineman they lack right now, and one that could get even better considering his age. Given how promising the 2025 season was for Jacksonville, acquiring Carter could be what puts them over the hump in a wide-open AFC.

Acquiring a player of Carter's caliber won't come cheap, though, and the Eagles acquiring a pair of day two draft picks is proof of that. The Eagles would save money, and with Howie Roseman's draft record, who knows what kind of hidden gems they'll be able to select with those picks?

Why the Jaguars would accept this trade

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The biggest weakness on this Jags team right now is its interior defensive line. Arik Armstead is their only reliable playmaker on the interior, and he's also a 32-year-old making enough money that the Jags might even consider releasing him if they can't restructure his deal. Carter is as good as it gets at the defensive tackle position, and is a player who can stick around for a long time assuming an extension is agreed upon.

While yes, he'll cost a lot to acquire and extend, why wouldn't the Jags look to make a big splash right now? They just had their best season in nearly a decade and have the roster and coach necessary to make a deep postseason run.

Parting with a second and third-round pick might be a lot, especially considering the fact that Carter is looking to get paid and is coming off a very up-and-down season, but the Jags would still have a pair of third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to use on further bolstering their defense.

As long as Carter is on the field, he's a needle-mover. His two Pro Bowl appearances in three seasons proves just that. For a team in win-now mode, this is an easy deal to make.

Why the Eagles would accept this trade

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It'll be a lot tougher for Eagles fans to come to terms with this trade, since they'll be trading a 24-year-old who is one of the best at his position and wouldn't even be receiving a first-round pick in return. As underwhelming as that sounds, there are a couple of reasons as to why they'd take this deal.

First and foremost, they'll be saving money. Sure, he has a $6.9 million cap hit in 2026, but that number skyrockets to over $27 million assuming his fifth-year option is exercised, and would surely be even higher than that if an extension were to be agreed on. They'd be going from that major money to paying second and third-round salaries, which is extremely cheap.

Second, are we sure the Eagles even want to pay Carter? Not only has he had clear off-field concerns since before Philadelphia drafted him, but he dealt with injuries this past season, and the Eagles just made Jordan Davis the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. How much money can the Eagles devote to their interior defensive line when they have other needs to address?

There are reasons to wonder whether Carter will develop into the superstar everyone assumed he would, and trading him now in a money-saving deal that could give the Eagles a pair of major contributors, assuming Roseman, an executive with an outstanding draft record, hits again.