Browns free up $36 million in cap space: Here's how they can spend it in free agency

The Cleveland Browns freed up $36 million in cap space on Friday by restructuring the contract of franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. The majority of his $46 million base salary was converted to a restructure bonus, which leaves Watson on the hook (technically, at least) for just the $1.3 million veteran minimum. That significantly decreases his $81 million cap hit and allows Cleveland to spread the financial penalties over the void years of his contract, which run from 2027 through 2029, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

This is the first of potentially many restructures for the Browns front office as it attempts to free up more cash for the upcoming free agency period. Cleveland began the offseason deep in the red, but given its myriad offseason needs, some tweaks were inevitable. Here are a few potential moves to help the Browns capitalize on this newfound flexibility.

Sign WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson was the single biggest beneficiary of Jaxson Dart's ascent last season, tallying a career-high 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 92 receptions. The Giants are unlikely to pay both Robinson and Malik Nabers long term, however, so the 25-year-old is destined for a change of scenery this offseason. Cleveland should be right at the front of the line.

Robinson is a speedy 5-foot-8 slot receiver by trade, a skill set that new head coach Todd Monken knows how to maximize. But Robinson is also comfortable as a true wideout, giving the Browns options. His IQ and sharp route-running are perfect for this Browns offense, which too often felt stagnant and ill-conceived in 2025. Robinson gets open quickly and does his job, plain and simple. Every single week.

Sign WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Is this a long shot? Of course, but it's worth a phone call if the Browns have cash to burn. This feels like a smart short-term investment, even as the six-time Pro Bowler ages into his mid-30s. Mike Evans is one of the most accomplished and productive receivers of his generation. This past season was his first below 1,000 yards in 12 NFL seasons, and it's mostly because he got hurt.

Who knows if Evans can recapture his glory years for one last run, but even if he's a WR2 on a modest one- or two-year deal, the leadership qualities and experience he brings to Cleveland's locker room could outweigh any decline in production. The Browns need credibility. They need a proven weapon who can command respect and change the culture. Evans does all that, with the potential for another monster season if he's still operating anywhere close to 100 percent.

Sign C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Many consider Tyler Linderbaum the best center in football. Cleveland's offensive line was a mess last season, and there is blatant need on the inside in particular. Baltimore couldn't stomach the cost of the franchise tag, which makes him "one of the most sought-after guys in all of free agency," to quote FanSided's Jake Beckman. He already has a working relationship with Todd Monken, his OC last season in Baltimore. So this fit just makes a ton of sense.

The Browns are still somewhat limited in terms of resources, and expending significant long-term money at center might not be their top priority. But it's common to hire a new coach and then sign a guy or two that he's familiar with — who we know understands the scheme, executes it at a high level and who can help spread the gospel in camp. Linderbaum will never get the credit he deserves working the trenches, but he's great at his job and potentially more impactful that a flashier signing at wide receiver, for example.

Sign QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A mysterious foot injury limited Kyler Murray to five games last year. Arizona promptly cut the former No. 1 pick this offseason, pivoting toward the future with Jacoby Brissett installed as their stopgap. That clears the way for Murray to sign ultra-cheap with the team of his choosing, and there should be significant interest in the 28-year-old, whose two-time Pro Bowl pedigree and dual-threat skills can still capture the imagination.

Murray feels like the safest bet on the QB market this offseason. Yes, he's small. Yes, he gets hurt. But there's just so much evidence that Murray can captain a competitive offense. His ability to get outside the pocket and extend plays is valuable, especially when Monken spent the last couple years calling plays for Lamar Jackson. He's a major talent at a bargain price. He probably does not pick Cleveland in the end, but if the Browns are willing to bite the bullet and bench Watson permanently, there's a potential avenue to sell Murray on a guaranteed QB1 designation with a good defense and revamped offense.

Sign QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Malik Willis' market is probably more than he has earned to date, but less than he is potentially worth. We've only seen eight starts across four NFL seasons. Across three starts (and 11 total appearances) in two years with Green Bay, however, Willis has completed 70-of-89 passes (78.7 percent) for 1,322 yards and six touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions. He was an explosive backup to Jordan Love and will now look to carve out a role as a full-time NFL starter.

The Browns probably won't want to pay Willis a commensurate salary on top of what is owed to Watson, essentially double-dipping at the QB position. But this contract restructure for Watson at least gives Cleveland the option. There is substantial downside risk with someone as unproven as Willis, especially in an environment like Cleveland that seems to chew up and spit out multiple quarterbacks each season. That said, he offers arguably the highest ceiling of any available option. The tools are off the charts; he's mobile, with a turbo-charged arm and major confidence. If Willis hits — if he puts all the pieces together in a more regular role — he could end Cleveland's never-ending search for a franchise quarterback.