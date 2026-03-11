Winners and losers of Maxx Crosby’s shocking trade reversal

The initial reaction to Maxx Crosby's trade to the Ravens was a very reasonable amount of shock. As the dust settled (just waiting to be kicked up again on Wednesday), winners and losers from the massive twist became clear. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys get a second chance while the Raiders and Ravens have a whole mess to sort out.

One winner is the media, who get to run a whole new cycle of speculation and rumors about Crosby's future. Will he remain with the Raiders? Which teams are still interested? Is his knee really a problem or did the Ravens regret giving up two firsts and jump on their first possible out? Will other teams encounter the same issue? What will this mean for Trey Hendrickson and other free agents?

Losers: The Raiders

Imagine thinking you managed to negotiate a deal including two first-round picks for a player who is coming off an injury and has made it very clear he doesn't want to play for you...then having it all pulled out from under you.

The Raiders simply aren't going to get two first-rounders for Crosby now. The Ravens' decision to pull out for medical reasons tanks Las Vegas' leverage here. Teams know Crosby doesn't want to stay and they know that his medical has questions. That'll be enough to lower the price tag considerably.

This trade falling apart unsettles every move the Raiders have already made in free agency and restarts an already frustrated trade process. It's just a mess.

Not-Winners: Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Immediately after Crosby's trade collapsed, speculation swirled around the Cowboys as a potential suitor. After all, they were one of the teams reportedly pursuing the DE before the trade was agreed. Jerry Jones needs to beef up his defense and Crosby would have been exactly the splash that would achieve that — while also exciting the fanbase.

Well, once Crosby was off the table, the Cowboys pivoted to trade with the Packers for Rashan Gary. It seems they're content with that move. Content enough at least not to jump back into the Crosby sweepstakes.

Can confirm. A team source tells me “we moved on with Rashan Gary, etc” https://t.co/KI2OVWPyTy — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 11, 2026

Multiple reporters cited sources saying the Cowboys are out on Crosby.

Crosby wasn't going to come to Dallas after the Ravens agreed the trade, so they're not a loser of the trade dissolving. But they could have been a winner here if they'd managed to land him in the end. By choosing not to reengage, they're not-winners.

Winners: Joe Burrow's back, arm, legs, wrist, etc

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | Albert Cesare-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is injury-prone enough. Being in a division with Maxx Crosby was going to raise his risk exponentially. You don't play Maxx Crosby twice a year without getting hit over and over. The Bengals aren't particularly great at protecting Burrow in the first place.

Fortunately for the quarterback, he won't have to worry about Crosby now. Well, unless the Steelers or Browns get involved.

Loser: Maxx Crosby

There's no way around it. Maxx Crosby is a loser here. He was about to be able to ply his trade in Jesse Minter's defense. And he was going to play for a team with playoff aspirations. Now? Welp.

Crosby's future is extremely murky. He could be traded or he could stay in Las Vegas and try to rebuild his relationship with the Raiders. Either way, it's unlikely he'll be playing football for a team that's as competitive as the Ravens figure to be. He might even be stuck playing for the Raiders, a team that he's been beefing with. Sure, there's a new coaching staff, but trust won't be easy to restore.

Then there's the matter of his knee. Crosby has been remarkably durable during his career, playing in 110 games in seven seasons. That durability isn't because he's avoided injury. No, he's just played through them. His toughness can't be questioned; he even lobbied to play through the knee injury that just got his trade canceled. If that injury is really so bad the Ravens were justified in nullifying the trade, then it could be the kind of thing that severely limits his career going forward. Crosby will be 29 in August, so his prime is already behind him.

Winners: Ravens' draft plans

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Sure, Ravens fans won't get to watch Maxx Crosby rushing the opposing quarterback but they'll have two more first rounders to enjoy over the next two years! Those were Baltimore's picks in the first place, so it's not exactly a huge addition...but it can almost feel like it!

Suddenly, the Ravens' front office goes into the NFL Draft with more responsibility. They've got the No. 14 pick to deal with now.

Losers: Ravens free agency plans

Here's the problem: The Ravens have been negotiating deals in free agency with the expectation of having Crosby's contract on their books. If they had known that money wasn't occupied, could they have been more aggressive in pursuing new contracts for players who have left in free agency? Could they have targeted a different tier of player on the market?

Everything about the offseason is now changed for Baltimore.