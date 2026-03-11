New Maxx Crosby trade destinations after Ravens shockingly back out of deal

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world when they traded two first-round picks to free Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. They shocked the NFL world even more on Tuesday when it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that they backed out of the trade agreement. That's right: This deal, which was likely going to be finalized at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, appears to be completely dead after Crosby failed his physical.

Now, all of a sudden, a defensive cornerstone has become available, turning free agency and the offseason as a whole on its head. With that in mind, Raiders GM Jon Spytek should be expecting calls from these teams regarding his services.

Chicago Bears

It was reported that the Chicago Bears were willing to offer two first-round picks for Crosby, but the Raiders took Baltimore's offer, since their 2026 first-round pick was more valuable. Whether Chicago would still offer two firsts for Crosby after Baltimore had physical concerns remains to be seen, but the desire to make a splash was there, and the Bears could certainly use Crosby.

While the Bears had a strong season in 2025, they still allowed 24.4 points per game in the regular season, the most among playoff teams. They led the league with 33 takeaways, which helped a lot, but their 35 sacks ranked towards the bottom. Crosby himself had 10 sacks despite missing two games and playing through injury.

Crosby can be a difference maker on a Bears team with Super Bowl aspirations, and this deal falling apart gives Chicago a second chance to get him.

Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were another team in the running for Crosby, but they failed to get him because they refused to add a second first-round pick. Well, after Crosby's failed physical, perhaps the Raiders will have no choice but to accept a deal for one first-rounder, if not even less. Regardless, Dallas should push to get a deal done.

They've greatly improved their interior defensive line by acquiring Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, but the Cowboys still traded Micah Parsons last offseason and haven't exactly come close to replacing him. Crosby is at that level and would really help a defense that finished dead last, allowing 30.1 points per game in the 2025 regular season.

We know what this Cowboys offense can do when Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are healthy, but they still need a ton of help on defense. Crosby alone won't solve all their problems, but he's as good a player as they can get.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were involved in the Crosby sweepstakes, but their interest wasn't quite as strong as some other teams because of their interest in re-signing Jaelan Phillips. Well, Phillips went to the Carolina Panthers; Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean also went elsewhere, and the Eagles haven't made a major move yet. Acquiring Crosby would be right up Howie Roseman's alley.

He'll almost certainly go for much less than he should, given the publicized failed physical, and the Raiders' clear need to move him after trading him once and making a ton of free agency moves with the thought that his money would be free for them to spend on other players.

While the injury risk is clear, buying low on Crosby is the kind of win-now move the Eagles should be making if their ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl in 2026.

New England Patriots

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, this one might not be fully in the New England Patriots' control. Their need for a pass rusher is clear, and they were reportedly interested in acquiring Crosby. The issue, though, is that minority owner (and Patriots legend) Tom Brady apparently made it clear that he would not trade Crosby to his former employer.

While it certainly wouldn't be Brady's first choice, would he really turn down a Patriots deal if their offer greatly outweighs the other? The Raiders have no other choice at this point but to find another deal for Crosby, and do so sooner rather than later.

The Patriots still have the room and assets to get a deal done. Perhaps Brady's ego will get in the way and no deal will get done, but the Patriots should be doing whatever they realistically can to acquire the five-time Pro Bowler.