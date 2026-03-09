NFL Rumors: Tom Brady betrays Patriots and how Pickens trade could still happen

With the NFL Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, the rumor mill is buzzing. We've already seen Maxx Crosby get traded, and the latest rumors cover more fallout following that deal plus a possible George Pickens trade and much more.

Tom Brady refused to trade Maxx Crosby to Patriots

"No way" Tom Brady would have sent Maxx Crosby to Patriots before trading him to Ravens

It's unclear whether the Pats would've beaten the Baltimore's offer

The biggest trade of the offseason thus far took place on Friday, when the Baltimore Ravens acquired Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. On the surface, getting two first-round picks for the 28-year-old sure looked like the Raiders taking the best deal presented to them. But based on what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, we can't be sure, given Tom Brady's refusal to send Crosby to the New England Patriots.

"One person involved in the trade made an interesting point about the Patriots' chances at Crosby: 'No way Tom [Brady] was sending Maxx to [Mike] Vrabel,'" Fowler wrote.

Would the Patriots have beaten that offer if they were given the chance? I have no clue, but even if they had offered three first-rounders, it sounds like the Raiders would not have entertained the possibility. That's absurd, even if it's just a matter of optics.

This feels like bad news for Vegas. Brady is clearly holding grudges, and if he's putting those grudges ahead of the Raiders' success, why should anyone expect his team to be competitive any time soon? Patriots fans will always appreciate everything Brady did for them in uniform, but from saying he had "no dog in the Super Bowl fight" to this, it's getting harder for them to obsess over him the way they once did.

Why Jerry Jones could lead to George Pickens trade from Cowboys

George Pickens is on the franchise tag, but his future in Dallas is far from certain

Jerry Jones' relationship with Pickens' agent could drive a potential trade away from Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys slapped the franchise tag onto George Pickens, ensuring he could not depart for nothing as a free agent after his breakout season. But as encouraging as that sounds, the tag is no guarantee that Pickens will stick around, even for 2026. A trade is still a possibility, and Jerry Jones could be the reason why.

"The contentious negotiations between ownerJerry Jones and Micah Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, culminated in the blockbuster trade that sent Parsons to the Packers in August," writes Pro Football Rumors. "Jones’ presence and the fact that Mulugheta also represents Pickens have led to speculation that Pickens could be traded this offseason despite the franchise tag."

Negotiations between Jones and Micah Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, went so poorly that Jones traded Parsons, one of the best defensive players on the planet, to the Green Bay Packers. If Jones was willing to trade Parsons after talks didn't go the way he wanted, what's going to happen with Pickens, a player represented by the same agent — and who hasn't exactly been the most reliable personality in the past?

Cowboys fans hope to see Pickens on the team long term, and I'd say that outcome is more likely than not, just given how well Pickens fits in Dallas. However, it's hard to ignore the owner-agent relationship here. The longer the two sides go without a new deal, the more likely a trade becomes.

Broncos, Chiefs enter AFC West battle for Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne Jr. isn't going to get as much money as Kenneth Walker or Breece Hall

Etienne could sign with winner of potential AFC West bidding war

It's easy to overlook Travis Etienne Jr.'s free agency with another star running back in Kenneth Walker III hitting the open market plus a stud draft prospect like Jeremiyah Love, but Etienne is a fascinating free agent worth paying attention to in his own right. He just put up one of his best seasons as a pro, racking up over 1,100 rushing yards and scoring seven rushing touchdowns for the Jags. The 27-year-old is a versatile player who can make any team he's on much better, and it looks like it could come down to an AFC West bidding war for his services.

"Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Both of those teams could check on Walker and others, too, depending on price ranges".

Etienne might not be the best running back available, but he could be the most cost-effective option, which is ideal for Super Bowl-contending teams like the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs — both of whom are around the middle of the pack when it comes to available cap space, per Spotrac.

The Broncos were mediocre when it came to running the ball in 2025, and their starter, J.K. Dobbins, is a free agent. Etienne is not only a month younger than Dobbins, but he's far more reliable given Dobbins' injury history. As for Kansas City, they ranked 25th in rushing yards per game in 2025, and have needed a running back like Etienne for quite some time now.

It'll be interesting to see if Etienne ends up in a bidding war between these AFC West rivals, or if the Jacksonville Jaguars will push to re-sign him.

Commanders are a sleeper team to watch for Mike Evans

Far from a lock Mike Evans remains with the Buccaneers

Commanders are intriguing landing spot for Evans, with strong QB play and available targets

It's hard to imagine Mike Evans ever wearing a uniform that doesn't have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on it, but it feels likely that the veteran is going to, at the very least, test free agency this time around, opening the door to his departure from the only franchise he's ever known. If (and it's a big if) Evans were to leave, Fowler has the Washington Commanders as a sleeper team worth keeping an eye on.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain aggressive in attempting to re-sign Mike Evans," Fowler writes. "Buffalo would have been an ideal fit for Evans before the D.J. Moore trade occupied some of its available cash. The Commanders could emerge as a sleeper for Evans. Remember, he wants a quarterback and targets. Tampa remains in a good spot with Evans but is not a lock to sign him."

Evans wants a quality quarterback and plenty of targets. While the Bucs do have both, Jayden Daniels is a pretty clear upgrade over Baker Mayfield when healthy, and outside of Terry McLaurin, who else does Daniels have to throw to? There's a ton of opportunity for Evans to have a huge impact in Washington, and if Daniels can stay healthy, why couldn't this team get back to the playoffs next year?

Fans will have to see Evans in another uniform before they'd ever believe he'd leave the Buccaneers, but the fact that other teams are being linked to the 32-year-old suggests that he might've played his last snap with Tampa Bay after all.