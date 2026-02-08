No dog in the fight? Rob Gronkowski just roasted Tom Brady as a cat guy

There is no doubt in my mind that Rob Gronkowski has referred to former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady as his "dawg." After Brady's viral non-answer about having no dog in the Super Bowl, Gronk may be inclined to change the endearment to "my kittycat."

Speaking to Special Olympian and unified reporter Malcom Harris-Gowdie, Gronkowski teased Brady for his neutrality by calling him a cat guy.

"Well I mean, I guess he doesn't have a dog at home. I have a dog at home...So I got a dog in the fight. I think he has cats at home," Gronkowski said. "He's a cat guy. Meow!"

We can skip the textual analysis about other word associations, the concept of a scaredy cat and the consequences of going out on a limb as a broadcaster. This is Gronk after all. When he meows at Brady, he's definitely just meowing at Brady.

Rob Gronkowski on growing up with brothers

Brady has been in locker rooms long enough to experience all kinds of ribbing. That's what Gronkowski grew up on with four brothers — three older and one younger.

"They made me strong. They made me tough," Gronk said. He credited going up against older kids in sports early for shaping the athlete he'd become. They certainly helped him learn how to cope with adversity.

"Adversity is awesome. It makes you stronger. It makes you better at what you're trying to do," Gronkowski said. "There's no such thing as no adversity. You're going to always face adversity, no matter what you're doing in life."

Rob Gronkowski's pump-up song

A good pump-up song can do wonders for your mindset with adversity ahead. Gronk said Flo Rida's My House is his hype anthem.

"[On the road] everyone is against you. You've got 70,000 people in the stands cheering against you, trying to beat you down. I just put on 'My House' and let all those people know this is my house today," Gronkowski said.

As the Bay Area becomes the epicenter of football this week, eBay is bringing fans closer to the game with a full weekend of live shopping experiences headlined by the eBay End Zone, an immersive cultural clubhouse and live content studio, where enthusiasts can explore and shop epic inventory from trusted eBay sellers in real-time – from casebreaks with coveted grails, to rare Drake Maye rookie cards. Select livestreams will broadcast straight from the End Zone via the eBay Live Big Game hub, connecting fans at home with the energy on the ground in San Francisco.