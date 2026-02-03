In an ideal world, Tom Brady could broadcast LX with zero concern over who wins the game between the Patriots and the Seahawks. In reality, the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be watching the biggest game of the season with serious motivation to pull for both teams to emerge victorious.

That reality should not be classified as a criticism of the former New England star. It's human nature for a person with so many ties around the NFL to come into the broadcast game with a little bias. For the most part, Brady has managed to prevent any of that bias from rearing its ugly head on a week-to-week basis throughout the regular season.

What Tom Brady is rooting for in Super Bowl LX

Brady also deserves credit for improving his broadcast work during his first season on the job. He might not be completely qualified to call the Super Bowl, but he's put himself in a position where the idea that he'll get the honor is not drawing serious criticism from fans or fellow media members. That's a testament to how seriously he's worked on his new profession this year.

Even so, it's easy to envision a scenario where Brady's desire to see one team win will bleed out on the Super Bowl broadcast. Here's why he could be motivated to see each franchise hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Why Tom Brady wants the Patriots to win the Super Bowl?

It's easy to understand Brady's desire to see the Patriots win. He spent the majority of his career with the franchise and was teammates with head coach Mike Vrabel. New England has not won a Super Bowl since Brady's departure and their future Hall of Fame signal caller should want to see them get back on top.

There might even be a motivation for Brady to see Drake Maye take the mantle from him as the franchise's next title-winning quarterback. Enough time has passed for Brady to be secure regarding his own legacy. He might get a sense of satisfaction watching Maye try to follow in his foot steps.

The Patriots hold a special place in Brady's heart which will make it difficult for him to ever go against them in a game with meaningful stakes. A big part of him will want to see New England become champions again on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why Tom Brady wants the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl

Brady's potential reasoning to want the Seahawks to win is not quite as obvious. His status as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders could be a key factor here. All indications are that Brady's current franchise is planning to hire Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after his team's Super Bowl run concludes.

The outcome of the Super Bowl will not drastically change the perception of hiring Kubiak, but it could generate some momentum that could serve the Raiders well heading into a key offseason. This team desperately needs to add talent via free agency and potential offensive additions might be attracted to Vegas to play for an offensive guru who just won a Super Bowl.

Brady should be satisfied with Kubiak as long as Seattle's offense puts on a solid scoring display against the Patriots' defense. That's a challenge against a defensive mind like Vrabel with this much time to prepare. Kubiak will need to be at his best to move the ball consistently against the Patriots.

Who does Tom Brady want to win the Super Bowl?

Brady will tell everyone willling to listen that he intends to maintain neutrality during the broadcast. That does not mean he won't have a real desire for one team to win over the other in his heart.

That team is clearly the Patriots. He spent a great deal of his life with the franchise and it's where he became the superstar that has set him up for life after football. It's impossible to think he doesn't want to see the Patriots win Super Bowl LX. He maintains a close relationship with team owner Robert Kraft, who was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame again this season alongside his former head coach, Bill Belichick. Heck, he was longtime teammates with current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The narrative has already been written, but Brady will try to hide his enthusiasm until the end.