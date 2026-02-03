Who owns the New England Patriots? Here's how they made their fortune

Owning an NFL team isn't as easy as it sounds. Doing so comes with a considerable amount of influence and a lot of tough decisions to make. That's why, despite the politics of it all, when a rare hands-off billionaire comes around and has success, they are often revered by the fanbase.

Enter Robert Kraft, who was denied entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning. Kraft has six Super Bowls to his name, all of which were won alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Kraft has an army of fans behind him, all of whom are furious he didn't make Canton. The same can be said of Belichick, who will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite his stature as the best coach of all time. Kraft's roots in this game run deep, but where did he find the money to buy an NFL team in the first place?

Robert Kraft's net worth: What it means to own the Patriots

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft speaks during a statue unveiling of New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

As of July 2024, Kraft was worth upwards of $11.1 billion. The vast majority of that – over $9 billion, to be exact – is tied up in the Patriots. Were Kraft to sell the Patriots right now, something he has shown no interest in doing, he'd nearly double his entire valuation. But, what's the fun of being rich without a shiny toy? And, to that point, why in the world would Kraft sell the Patriots now, as they're on the verge of perhaps another Super Bowl victory and have their franchise quarterback in tow for years to come in Drake Maye.

See, as much as Kraft would prefer to consider himself the manager of the entire operation, the only thing that really needs checked is his own ego. Kraft deserves credit for hiring the right people and giving them power. Belichick even served as his own general manager during much of the Brady dynasty. That sort of unchecked power eventually came back to haunt the Patriots, but not before winning the Lombardi six times.

Owner Team Net Worth Rob Walton Broncos $77.4 billion Hunt family Chiefs $24.8 billion David Tepper Panthers $20.6 billion Jody Allen Seahawks $20.3 billion Stan Kroenke Rams $16.2 billion Woody Johnson Jets $16 billion Jerry Jones Cowboys $13.8 billion Shahid Khan Jaguars $12.2 billion Robert Kraft Patriots $11.1 billion

Per the latest estimates, Kraft ranks ninth among NFL owners in net worth, about $1 billion behind Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

How did Robert Kraft make his fortune?

Kraft made his early fortune with the Rand-Whitney Group, a packaging company he started with his father-in-law. In the late-1960's he gained control of that company via a buyout. In 1972, he founded the company International Forest Products, which is a trader for paper products. He then combined the two companies to create the largest privately-held paper and packaging companies in the United States. Kraft was also on the board for New England Television Corp., though he eventually sold his shares for $25 million.

Kraft eventually bought the Patriots out of bankruptcy in 1988 for the price of $22 million. Though several bidders tried to buy the Patriots from Kraft along the way, he refused to do so in order to keep the team in the New England area.

The vast majority of Kraft's money is tied up in the Patriots. Given when he bought the team, that's not surprising as the popularity of the NFL has gone through the roof since the early 1990's.

Will Robert Kraft join short list of owners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Dallas cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft meet Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There are 16 total NFL owners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kraft should one day be added, even though it won't come in 2026. Kraft has spent much of the last few years distancing himself from Brady, Belichick and the downfall of a dynasty that was always bound to crumble. Belichick received the worst of it, and wasn't hired after the 2024-25 season and instead headed back to college as a result. Kraft felt poorly for how their run together ended, specifically via a book and subsequent Apple docu-series in which he was the primary informant.

"I felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the more controversial and, let's say, 'challenging' situations over the last 20 years," Kraft told reporters. "I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, our 21-game win streak. So, a little disappointed that there wasn't more of a real positive approach -- especially for Patriot fans who have lived the experience with us."

Despite some ugly moments the last few years, Kraft has plenty of supporters in Canton, including a group of executives headlined by Bill Polian. Roger Goodell, who spoke of Kraft's exclusion on Tuesday morning, said in his eyes the Patriots owner is Hall-of-Fame worthy.

His day will come, even if not now.