Bill Belichick just flipped the script on Robert Kraft and the Patriots

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are at odds over a silly interpretation of words, if we’re being honest. Both Kraft and Belichick said they took a “big risk” in their current feud, with each trying to one up the other person. Kraft said it was a big risk to hire Belichick as head coach back in 1999 because of his lack of experience and Belichick said it was a risk for him because the New England Patriots had some internal roadblocks that would have affected his ability to succeed.

"I had been warned by multiple previous Patriots' coaches, as well as other members of other NFL organizations and the media, that the New England job was going to come with many internal obstacles," said Belichick, via ESPN. "I made it clear that we would have to change the way the team was managed to regain the previously attained success."

Both are probably right. So why does it matter? Over the course of 19 seasons, they won 17 AFC East Championships, nine AFC titles and six Super Bowls. Does it matter who was right or even who took the biggest risk? In the end it worked out for both sides. This ongoing feud, especially with Kraft having bigger issues with his team to deal with, is pointless when you really think about it.

Belichick is on a new adventure as a college coach at North Carolina. Let’s just move on. Both parties benefitted from whatever risk each felt they took. And in the end, they decided to part ways in what seemed an amicable spit. Just put it to rest.

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft have bigger fish to fry then fueling a pointless feud

Belichick has an overbearing girlfriend, half his age, that would rather have control over his life than let him do the one thing he’s good at. Kraft is the owner of a team that’s on its second coach since Belichick left and haven’t had a winning season since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay for one final curtain call.

Instead of worrying about old news, the two should be worried about what they’re currently dealing with. Both guys should simply leave the past in the past. Belichick should be focused on coaching his first season in college football. That’s a completely different entity in itself thanks to the ever-changing NIL and transfer portal landscape.

Kraft hasn’t had a winning season since Brady left and if he was the linchpin between keeping Belichick and parting ways, then the last thing he needs to be doing is rehashing old news. Instead, he should be focused on getting New England competitive in the AFC East again.

I get it, both want to get their point across and prove they didn’t need the other. But at the end of the day, the Patriots wouldn’t be who they were without Kraft taking a risk and Belichick taking a risk. Put it to rest and focus on the future. Pouring gas on a dying feud isn’t good for anybody.