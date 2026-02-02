Early Super Bowl injury report for Seahawks-Patriots: Eyes on Drake Maye

Drake Maye is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury that could affect his ability to play in Super Bowl LX in a week. Of course it would need to impede his ability to throw the ball, but he is listed as questionable on the latest report. So it could be something to monitor. The New England Patriots are preparing to play with Maye so the Seattle Seahawks should be prepared to face him.

The Seahawks are more healthy than the Patriots going into Sunday’s game. No player listed on the injury report is listed as out or doubtful, which means both teams are prepared to have everybody available. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Super Bowl injury report.

Patriots Super Bowl injury report: Is Drake Maye’s shoulder injury cause for concern?

PLAYER INJURY PRACTICE AVAILABILITY Harold Landry III Knee DNP Thayer Munford Jr. Knee/Illness DNP Robert Spillane Ankle DNP Mack Hollins Abdomen Limited Hunter Henry Not Injury Related/Rest Limited Terrell Jennings Concussion protocol/Hamstring Limited Drake Maye Shoulder/Illness Limited Morgan Moses Rest Limited Joshua Farmer Hamstring Full

I wouldn’t fret too much, Patriots fans, about Maye’s availability. He’s going to be a go unless things take a turn for the worse with his injury. Though Maye hasn’t looked his best over the last few games, I doubt that affects his ability to play in the Super Bowl. The Patriots offense has looked like a different team from last year to this one and that’s largely due to Maye.

Maye supposedly got hurt during a scramble against the Denver Broncos, though it’s unconfirmed when he actually got hurt. Maye did miss practice, though Mike Vrabel said it was for an illness and not because of his shoulder injury. I wouldn’t think too much of it and thanks to playing in Santa Clara, Maye won’t have to worry about snow affecting his game.

Seahawks Super Bowl injury report: Is Sam Darnold still dealing with his oblique injury?

PLAYER INJURY PRACTICE STATUS Amari Kight Knee DNP Charles Cross Foot DNP Eric Saubert Hamstring DNP Robbie Outz Neck Limited Brady Russell Hand Limited Jake Bobo Hand Limited Sam Darnold Oblique Limited Ernest Jones IV Chest Limited Josh Jones Ankle Limited Josh Jobe Foot Limited Chazz Surratt Foot Full Drake Thomas Shoulder Full Julian Love Shoulder Full

There were concerns that Sam Darnold might have missed the Seahawks’ divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers because of an oblique injury. He didn’t look anything like a Super Bowl-bound quarterback in that game but more than made up for it against the Los Angeles Rams the next week. He was listed as a limited participant in practice. I don’t think his injury will hold him back.

He had a career game against the Rams and if that’s any indication of how he’s feeling, I wouldn’t worry about him showing up on the injury report. With the break in between the NFC title game and Super Bowl, he should be more than ready for his first championship game.

What are the most impactful names on the Super Bowl injury list

Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks

Jones has been one of the most impactful players on that defense this year. He has a team high five interceptions in the regular season and has one in the postseason as well. He’s listed with a chest injury and was a limited participant. Again, with most of the players listed, these aren’t major injuries that will affect their ability. There’s just no need to reaggravate an injury through practice.

Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks

Cross protects Darnold’s blindside so his availability is obviously really important. That said, he didn’t practice due to a foot injury. Josh Jones, a pending free agent, is Cross’s backup. I wouldn’t be too concerned about his injury, though if it does linger, it could affect his ability to play on Sunday.

Robert Spillane, New England Patriots

Robert Spillane has been one of the big defensive players in pass coverage as a linebacker. Thanks to the Patriots’ aggressive approach, he’s a major asset as a man coverage linebacker. Spillane is ailing with an ankle injury so that could be tricky. He did not participate in practice so it will be something to monitor as the Super Bowl gets closer.