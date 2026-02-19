Mike Evans rumors: 5 teams that could lure Bucs legend away from Tampa

Mike Evans plans to return for the 2026 season. That’s potentially good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Evans has spent his entire NFL career. It could be even better news for the rest of the NFL though, because Evans plans to test the market. He will be a sought-after free agent with plenty of teams interested in signing him.

The Bucs are deep at receiver right now with Chris Godwin, rookie standout Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and even Tez Johnson. The Bucs may not want to spend big to lure Evans back to South Florida. They have other fish to fry, especially on defense. That’s why these five teams will be battling it out for the seasoned veteran.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will be the top team trying to land Mike Evans this offseason. It just makes too much sense with Josh Allen needing more weapons and needing a real No. 1 receiver. The Bills will probably do whatever it takes to land Evans. He would arguably be the best receiver Allen has ever played with and it might finally give the Bills the playoff run they’ve desperately been wanting.

Buffalo hasn’t had a 1,000-plus yard receiver since Stefon Diggs back in 2023. This offense has taken a hit because of it. It’s amazing Allen was able to win league MVP in the 2024 season despite not having a 1,000-yard receiver. That’s how dire it is that the Bills land Evans. He won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady a few years back, but that’s his only one.

I’m not saying he needs a Super Bowl to end his career, but landing in Buffalo would solidify his legacy as well as Allen’s.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs is the only receiver – aside from Kyle Williams – that won’t be a free agent this offseason. That opens the perfect opportunity for New England to land Evans with Diggs and bolster this offense. Don’t get me wrong, the Patriots should focus on improving their offensive line too, but when you get a player like Evans available, the Patriots can’t pass up that opportunity. Especially when you look at how depleted this receiver is right now.

I also like this move because landing Evans also means the Buffalo Bills didn’t get him and as long as the Patriots want to stay AFC East division leaders, they have to make sure the Bills can’t catch up.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to do something. If they are entertaining more bridge quarterback options this offseason, the least they could do is give their quarterback someone not named DK Metcalf to throw to. This Steelers offense is average at best and while Aaron Rodgers was able to do enough, this isn’t a sustaining system. The Steelers have to actively improve this roster if they want to actually win a playoff game.

I’m not a big fan of Metcalf and Evans on the same team, simply because both are ball-dominant receivers. That said, something’s got to give. This offense can’t get away with just being average. Bringing in Mike McCarthy should fix some of their offensive problems, but they need the personnel at the end of the day. That’s what Evans would add, whether it’s a popular decision or not.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy has done a lot considering he’s lost quite a few weapons since he stole the starting job from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. As it stands, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are his only weapons on the roster. I’m sure Jauan Jennings will be an intriguing free agent to bring back, but top priority should be adding Evans. For much of his career, Evans had average quarterbacks throwing to him. Despite how you might feel about him, Purdy really is playing like one of the best in the NFL.

Pairing him with Evans would take this offense to a new level. Despite last season, Evans has been relatively healthy throughout his career, which would be a bonus for a team that continually gets decimated by injuries. This would be a fun offense to watch and honestly what the 49ers would need if the rest of the NFC West reloads.

Chicago Bears

Assuming the Chicago Bears part ways with D.J. Moore this offseason via trade, this would be the next best replacement. Caleb Williams would continue to evolve with a consistent receiver like Evans. Ben Johnson would have no problem scheming up plays for Evans and you won’t have to worry about lack of effort like you do with Moore. What also makes this a wise move is that Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III aren’t quite ready to be top receivers in this offense yet.

Bringing in Evans gives each of them one more year to grow and develop. Odunze had a breakout 2025 season, but he’s probably a year away from having that Jaxon Smith-Njigba type of production. Until then, let Evans carry the weight for one more season.