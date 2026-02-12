The biggest question every NFC South team needs to answer this offseason

The NFC South was the worst division in the NFL and it wasn’t really close. The Carolina Panthers ended an eight-year hiatus from the postseason and they did it with a losing record. In fact, the division needed a three-way tie to determine which of the subpar teams would make it into the postseason. And then there was the New Orleans Saints. This division has a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Are the Panthers contenders or pretenders? Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turn things around? Are the Atlanta Falcons a new coach away from being playoff bound? There’s a lot to dive into with this division. Here’s every team’s more pressing question they have to answer this offseason if this division wants to be respectable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during a game against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What additions do the Buccaneers need to make on the defensive side of the ball?

Tampa Bay was supposed to run away with the NFC South title for the fifth-straight year. Yet a stretch that featured seven losses over the final nine games proved the Buccaneers were just frauds. Their biggest problem? Defense. Todd Bowles is known for leading aggressive and blitz-heavy defenses. Yet, that pressure Tampa Bay prides itself on was non-existent.

Bowles and this front office need to find ways to improve their defense. Tampa Bay was injured on both sides of the ball, which is why their next biggest question is do they believe in Mike Evans enough to bring him back. That said, they have a bright future with Emeka Egbuka, so addressing the defense is more important than what to do with Evans.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) rushes the passer against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What’s the situation with James Pearce Jr. and will they need immediate reinforcements?

In summary, James Pearce Jr. was involved with a domestic violence situation, involving his now ex-girlfriend, where he allegedly rammed her car multiple times and evaded and resisted arrest, racking up five felony chargers and a misdemeanor charge. Why that is important is because the Falcons traded back into the first round to draft him in 2025, meaning it was even more of a waste if he misses the 2026 season.

That’s why they need to figure out what his situation is going to look like, but more importantly, who the immediate replacement is for him. Kevin Stefanski took this job because it was probably the best roster to work with. Missing a first-round pick isn’t ideal. The good thing is Atlanta has quite a bit of time to address this need, the problem is, they weren’t supposed to have to worry about it.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Can Carolina improve their offense enough to continue to contend for the playoffs?

The Carolina Panthers have to add some weapons on the perimeter if they want to be competitive in the NFC South again. Sure, figuring out what to do with Rico Dowdle will be something to think about, but this offense won’t survive if they only have Tetairoa McMillan to throw the ball too. Xavier Legette hasn’t quite panned out and Jimmy Horn Jr. dropping the key fourth down pass in the wild card round pretty much sums up the Panthers’ offense.

Bryce Young took massive leaps forward so it’s fair to think the Panthers are officially out of the rebuilding phase. This offseason will determine just how serious they are about competing for the playoffs. The Panthers have to be aggressive in improving this offense and filling out the final holes to make sure they continue this upward trend.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks down field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Tyler Shough truly the future franchise quarterback of this team?

Tyler Shough was a finalist for offensive rookie of the year after starting just 11 games. Is he really the franchise quarterback for the Saints or just a glorified bridge option? That’s what the Saints need to figure out. Learn from the Cleveland Browns, and rock with the guy you have until it doesn’t work. Wasting away years of desperation isn’t worth it. So if New Orleans decides Shough is the guy, the next step becomes building around him.

The Saints offloaded Rashid Shaheed, but did retain Chris Olave at the trade deadline. They need to improve the running back room too; and the offensive line. Figuring out the quarterback situation will help the Saints navigate this offseason. I don’t think they get out of the rebuild phase this year, but they can get closer to the surface once they know what Shough’s role will be in 2026.