NFL Rumors: Daniel Jones ludicrous asking price and new favorite for Tua Tagovailoa

As the legal tampering period opens, it's officially NFL free agency season. We can expect a flurry of moves in the hours, days and weeks ahead.

Let's start with the quarterback market, where there is a lot of percolation in the rumor mill. From Daniel Jones and his transition tag to a few scorned Pro Bowlers, there will be a vast and consequential game of musical chairs at football's most important position. Let's dive in:

Daniel Jones wants $50 million per season

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Colts offered Daniel Jones a contract in line with Sam Darnold

Jones wants $50 million-plus, which leaves a gap between team and star

The Indianapolis Colts placed the $37.3 million transition tag on Daniel Jones this offseason, which sets the table for longer-term negotiations. Their initial offer to the 28-year-old was in line with Sam Darnold's three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

While Breer expects Jones to ultimately remain in Indianapolis, there remains a gulf between the two sides at the negotiating table. Jones hit back with demands of $50 million-plus per season, which would place him near the top of the quarterback market. Since he's currently rehabbing from an Achilles after one half-season of winning football, Indy is understandably reluctant to enter into such an agreement.

Jones could play the season out on the transition tag and do this whole song and dance again next spring, ideally with a more substantial track record to use as leverage. Indianapolis would prefer not to play the franchise tag game for years, however, so hammering out a reasonable extension now is preferable.

Falcons interested in Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Falcons making 'strong early push' to sign ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa viewed as economic bridge option while Michael Penix Jr. recovers

The Atlanta Falcons are "making a strong early push" to sign free agent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Lefties unite? The #Falcons are making a strong early push to sign former #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, sources tell The Insiders.



With Michael Penix recovering from a torn ACL, Atlanta is making a move for an economic contingency plan and competition at the position. pic.twitter.com/ZOOuePeCIy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

Miami is still on the hook for a record amount of guaranteed money after cutting Tagovailoa. That means he should be available on a minimum contract, which mitigates all risk for a QB with Pro Bowl pedigree. Tagovailoa is just two years removed from leading the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023.

Last season was a struggle for Tagovailoa, who has dealt with more than his share of injuries over the years, with concussions his greatest bugaboo. He still completed 67.7 percent of his passes, though, with 20 touchdowns to offset ugly interception (15) and fumble (eight) totals. Miami went on a heater in the second half of the campaign to stay competitive, despite what felt like the complete dissolution of the locker room.

Tagovailoa is a deeply flawed quarterback, to be clear. He needs tight structure and speedy receivers who can burn rubber after the catch, which is not exactly how you'd describe this Atlanta pass-catching group. Still, he's been around the block a few times and his regular season résumé is begrudgingly very impressive. If he's a cheap stopgap until Michael Penix, another lefty, recovers from his ACL tear, that's not the worst outcome. It's not the best outcome either, but yeah. It could be worse.

Mike Evans receives offers north of $27 million per year

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mike Evans could receive deal that rivals Alec Pierce's $28.5 million AAV

He really could leave the Buccaneers after 12 years

For so long, the idea of Mike Evans leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was unthinkable. However, after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign that saw his unbeaten streak of 1,000-plus yard seasons end, Evans is a free agent. It sounds like the 32-year-old could entertain a second chapter elsewhere.

Evans has received offers north of $27 million per year, according to Fox Sports' Greg Auman. That puts him in the same ballpark as Colts wideout Alec Pierce, who just signed the largest free agent wide receiver contract in NFL history at four years, $114 million ($28.5 million AAV).

I'm hearing teams have offered Mike Evans north of $27 million per year. Not sure Bucs would be willing to match that ... — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 9, 2026

Evans almost certainly won't get four years, but a two-year, $60 million-ish contract (perhaps with some money hedged on the guarantees front) feels believable. Evans still has one of the strongest track records of consistent, high-level production in the history of his position. He also brings Super Bowl experience and strong leadership traits, which provides value beyond his on-field contributions.

Tampa is still in the mix, to be sure, but with such a robust wideout market, a player with Evans' cachet could surprise folks.