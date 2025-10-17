QB Controversy? Mac Jones could raise tough questions with another stellar start

It's only Week 7, and we're already talking about a quarterback controversy in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers are poised to see backup passer Mac Jones get the starting nod in their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones got a full week of practice in while season starter Brock Purdy continues to work his way back from a toe injury he suffered in Week 2. The former is playing through oblique and knee injuries.

“It means he most likely will [start],” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’ll see how Brock does tomorrow. But yeah, Mac’s much better than he was last week, and Brock is doing better than he did last week.”

It'll be the fifth consecutive start for the former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars signal caller. And with that could come more opportunity for the former first-round pick.

Jones has impressed since taking the reins for Purdy in Week 3. He's thrown for 1,252 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. It's not Pro Bowl-worthy but it's been good enough to see the Niners to a 3-1 record in that time.

Brock Purdy's job could be in danger if Mac Jones impresses again in Week 7

There's no real danger of Brock Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with San Francisco in May, losing his starting job to Jones for the rest of his career in the Bay Area. However, if his toe injury continues to be a problem it could be prudent to continue to start the hot hand in Jones, especially if the team keeps winning.

The 49ers would have a good problem on their hands if Jones continues to succeed under center while Purdy returns to full health. While the latter had thrown for four touchdowns in two games, he also turned the ball over four times. This time off could be a much-needed reset.

Jones has seemingly made the most out of a banged up roster for San Francisco. Could you imagine what he could do once receiving weapons like Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings are at full strength?

On top of that, imagine the team fully healthy with Purdy at full strength too if Jones falls off at some point. The NFC West should be trembling in its boots at the prospect.