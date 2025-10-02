49ers vs Rams injury report: Can shorthanded Niners top the NFL's toughest division?

The NFC West can be considered the toughest division in the NFL this season. All four teams have a winning record with the worst team in the division, the Arizona Cardinals, sitting at 2-2. The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks are all 3-1. Another clash of titans in the division is this week with the Rams and the 49ers meeting for Thursday Night Football.

The good news is it should still be an exciting game and the winner will rise to the top of the division before Sunday’s games kickoff. The bad news is the 49ers are at a bit of a disadvantage going into the game. They’ve been one of the most injured teams this season already and that’s continuing into Thursday’s game.

San Francisco will be without three skill players and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, who despite returning last week, will be out on a short week. Purdy has played in just two games this year. He has 586 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Mac Jones will get his third start of the season. But the question will be, can the 49ers survive yet another game shorthanded?

Shorthanded on a short week: Can the 49ers stay atop NFC West despite injury woes?

San Francisco 49ers injury report

PLAYER INJURY GAME STATUS DL Robert Beal Jr. Ankle OUT WR Jauan Jennings Ankle, rib OUT QB Brock Purdy Toe OUT WR Ricky Pearsall Knee OUT WR Jordan Watkins Calf OUT DL C.J. West Thumb QUESTIONABLE

Not only is Purdy out, but Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are both out for Thursday’s game. This is the type of game you want to be as healthy as possible for. Not only would a win give you a division lead, but it’s against a division opponent at that. The Los Angeles Rams are a blocked field goal away from being undefeated.

The Rams look like they’re ready to defend their NFC West title and they could absolutely take advantage of the shorthanded 49ers. San Francisco will once again turn to Mac Jones in relief of Purdy. This season, Jones has looked like the first round quarterback the New England Patriots thought they were going to get. He has 563 passing yards with just one interception and four touchdown passes. He’s 2-0 as a starter as well, knocking off the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.

His job just got a lot harder without Pearsall. Though he doesn’t have a receiving touchdown, he’s the team’s leading receiver. The pressure on Christian McCaffrey just ramped out as two of the top three leading receivers are out for Thursday. Jennings has 127 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

This could be a pivotal game for the 49ers as they’re ailing and could drop an important game. If they lose this and aren’t able to get healthy soon, it could once again be injuries that derail their season. That said, if Jones can lead the 49ers to a massive division win without two key weapons, this team might be even more dangerous than we thought.

Los Angeles Rams have to take advantage of injury-ridden 49ers

Los Angeles Rams injury report

PLAYER INJURY STATUS TE Tyler Higbee Hip DOUBTFUL OL Rob Havenstein Ankle DOUBTFUL OL Steve Avila Ankle ACTIVE TE Colby Parkinson Shoulder ACTIVE DB Kam Kinchens Shoulder ACTIVE

The Rams are significantly more healthy than the 49ers with Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein are doubtful ahead of Thursday’s game. They have three other players on the injury report, but all were full participants in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is the type of game the Rams can prove they might be as good as the 2021 team that won the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford is turning the clock back and looking as elite as he did in his younger years with the Detroit Lions and Davante Adams is having a vintage season while Puka Nakua is just as dangerous as he’s been in LA. The Rams have arguably the best offense in the NFL right now.

Nakua and Adams have combined for over 700 receiving yards and four of Stafford’s eight touchdown passes. This game will either prove their truly as dominant as they appear or it could put them on fraud alert as losing to the shorthanded 49ers wouldn’t be a good look at all.