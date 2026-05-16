5 best NFL free agents still available for teams to scoop up before OTAs

NFL teams are getting ready to start offseason activities, but rosters are far from complete. In fact, there is a significant number of free agents surprisingly still available in the middle of May.

Franchises will be evaluating the talent they've brought together so far this offseason, as well as the rookies drafted (or signed) in the last month to see what further needs must be addressed. That's where these available players could come in handy.

OT Taylor Decker

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Detroit Lions | NurPhoto/GettyImages

The 32-year-old requested to be released after contract discussions with the Lions turned his situation in Detroit sour. Decker earned a 67.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which landed him 41st amongst those at his position (out of 89 total). While his age and declining performance perhaps factored into Detroit's approach with Decker, a split was probably the right decision for both parties.

Decker is still a worthy commodity for a team that may be worried about offensive line depth. I'm primarily looking at those with young quarterbacks like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, but he could also be snatched up later on by a Super Bowl contender. Teams don't necessarily like to spend draft capital on midseason trades for linemen but who knows, maybe a shortened campaign will allow Decker to display a new burst of energy on a potential playoff run.

WR Stefon Diggs

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks | Kathryn Riley/GettyImages

After being acquitted by a jury of charges of assault, Diggs only has cosmetic issues to deal with when attracting his next team. The New England Patriots moved on to guys like Romeo Doubs and are apparently going to trade for AJ Brown later this summer, so it's unlikely Diggs is going back there. But the 32-year-old put up 1,013 yards last year, proving he's still got what it takes to be an effective receiver in the league.

Diggs is a native of Maryland; perhaps the Washington Commanders should give him a call rather than sitting on their hands waiting for the San Francisco 49ers to release Jayden Daniels' old college buddy Brandon Aiyuk. Diggs would fit in Dan Quinn's culture considering his brother, Trevon, played under Washington's head coach with the Dallas Cowboys. Washington needs the wideout depth too, in order to provide Daniels with ample weaponry for a crucial year three of his young career.

EDGE Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

It's honestly a surprise that zero teams were interested in pouncing on a 10.5-sack pass rusher as soon as free agency opened. Jordan may be 36 years old but he's not shown any signs of significant decline in his play. You can't tell me there isn't a need for his kind of frame and aggressiveness on the defensive line, especially with the rebirth of the running back position in the league.

Jordan is set up to be the next Von Miller and find his way as a defensive mercenary, playing for the highest bidders until he's ready to hang up his cleats. He deserves a ring too, so don't be surprised if he does end up landing with a contender. I'd just find it insulting if he has to wait until after Week 1 kicks off for an injury or failure to trigger interest.

WR Tyreek Hill

NFL: SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Despite his abysmal 2025 campaign as a result of a serious season-ending knee injury, Hill should be glad he's not with Miami anymore. He's still a deadly speed demon who can frustrate defenses when utilized properly. There is a role for him out there, but it just may not be the 1,000-yard one he's used to.

Rumors of a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs have subsided somewhat, but anywhere Hill does land would immediately get an offensive boost. At 32 years old, he should be pushing to be the veteran presence in a locker room looking to make the next step in a championship pursuit. At the very least, Hill offers value as a decoy to draw defenders or as a special teams player who can steal extra yardage and perhaps a touchdown or two when opponents get lazy.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

The Commanders really don't understand the quality of weaponry they had with Samuel on the roster. He had 72 catches for 727 yards and five scores last year, and for some reason the team has let him languish in free agency despite a barren receiver depth chart behind Terry McLaurin. The franchise actively chose Samuel over Aiyuk in trade discussions last offseason so what makes them think the other guy, who hasn't played a down in almost two years, is the better option?

If there's any other team with sense out there that want's wideout depth and an automatic WR2 with backfield versatility, Samuel is ripe for the picking. I'm looking at places like the New York Giants that could snatch an option from a division rival instead of indulging Odell Beckham Jr.'s desire for a nostalgia trip. Samuel is criminally underrated when deployed properly and there's bound to be a team that re-unlocks his remaining potential in 2026.