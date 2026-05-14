De'Von Achane and 4 Dolphins who need to be kept for long-haul rebuild in Miami

Success depends on these young stars hitting their marks. If they develop, Miami secures a cheap, talented core that can accelerate their climb back to the top.

The Miami Dolphins' rebuild is off to a really weird start. What looked like a fire sale/purge featuring a $99 million bath after releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa came to an abrupt halt after the team traded star wideout Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in March.

Fans and pundits alike thought star running back De'Von Achane would be next on the block -— and that he would fetch a pretty haul too — but the front office defiantly stated no such trade would ever be considered this summer. In fact, Achane just signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Center Aaron Brewer and linebacker Jordyn Brooks round out that list of "foundational players," but Graziano also cleverly notes the team said the same thing about Waddle. So make of that what you will. If management is telling the truth and the sell-off is over (for now), those are three players you'd want to rebuild the franchise around.

But three players does not a roster make. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, if he's smart, should have a list of others he plans to build around or, at the very least, give them a chance to prove they belong in the long-term plans.

QB Malik Willis

Miami Dolphins new quarterback Malik Willis | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins, meaning he's still got to show the coaching staff and front office he's worthy of a longer investment. Miami is probably tanking for a top pick in the 2027 draft, which could put them in position to select Willis' replacement. That being said, it's possible to still play well at quarterback and lose enough games to ensure a top pick.

If the team does land a QB next year — say Arch Manning or Dante Moore — that rookie is going to need a mentor and a solid backup. On Willis' current deal, he fits that mold. If he overperforms, he immediately secures himself as the bridge option through the end of the deal. There's even the possibility Willis provides enough confidence to the front office for them to focus on another position in the first round in 2027. That may be a lofty wish, but Willis is a better option in this context than Quinn Ewers.

WR/KR Malik Washington

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington | David Butler II-Imagn Images

I'm not suggesting Washington remain in his WR1 spot for the long haul by any means. The team will have to either draft a top option like Jeremiah Smith next year — if Willis is playing well enough — or use its newfound salary cap space to sign one in free agency (or both). No, Washington will best be served as the designated special teamer, especially after he demonstrated his talents in 2025.

Washington netted 1,225 total return yards and found the end zone once for the Dolphins (a 74-yard punt return against the New England Patriots). His speed and versatility will be needed to provide better field positioning for the offense and, ideally, steal some quick points where least expected. In the meantime, Washington can be useful for Willis as a receiving option. He'll need to develop into a potential WR2, but his destiny with the team is likely in the return game.

G Kadyn Proctor

Miami Dolphins guard Kadyn Proctor | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After being selected with Miami's first pick of the 2026 draft, Proctor is clearly in the team's long-term plans. He's going to be slotted into that left guard position to protect Willis (or whoever is under center) and that's going to be the most important job on the roster. At a towering six-foot-seven and whopping 366 pounds, Proctor is going to be an imposing force against opposing defenses.

Besides turning the ball over through the air, there's only one thing that could most threaten Miami climbing out of its rebuild with the best chance to win games again: An injured QB. Proctor's mission is to prevent that outcome at all costs. Spending a first-round pick on him (No. 12 overall) tells me they want him doing that for a long time.

DE Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of injured QBs, the Miami pass rush is going to need a foundation of its own — see the New York Giants rebuild. Robinson is only 23 years old and recorded four sacks last year, showing promise as a 2024 first-round selection. Pairing him with Brooks makes for a solid start in developing a defensive front that can plug up runners and pressure opposing passers consistently.

Robinson slots in as the starting left edge rusher for 2026, which gives him an opportunity to prove to Sullivan he belongs in the long-term rebuild. He can learn a lot from Joshua Uche opposite him on the defensive line, a 27-year-old who reached the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Robinson can't rest on his early-career laurels though. He'll need to see his sack and tackle totals consistently go up for Sullivan to truly sharpie him into his plans.

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