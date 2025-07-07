5 dark horse T.J. Watt trade destinations as Steelers balk at contract demands

I would first like to say that I will believe it when I see it. Players the caliber of T.J. Watt never become available for a reason. Pittsburgh took a chance on him late in the first 2017 NFL Draft after so many teams passed on the Wisconsin product. I mean, he was J.J. Watt's kid brother. Why were so many NFL general managers this unbelievably stupid?! All I will say is absolute power corrupts, absolutely.

I wrote about this last week when it came to putting Watt onto five contending teams, or near enough. Whenever it comes to a star player potentially being on the trading block, it is so much touch and go. Everything can change on a dime in an instant, so you better be ready for anything. Again, while I do like the chances of those five teams potentially trading for him, what about those not on the radar?

Yes, I am going to outline five different teams who I think could be varying levels of dark-horse contenders to trade for Watt. There are reasons why I did not put any of these new five on the first list. Whether it being too obvious or so far out there, I am willing to give these other fringe trade partners their day in the sun to see if they cannot land Watt. Eventually, water will find its level here.

Let's start with the most obvious, but non-obvious candidate to trade for Watt in the first place.

5. Detroit Lions

In some aspects, I could argue that the Detroit Lions are among the favorite teams to potentially trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for T.J. Watt. They play in the opposite conference and have a contending roster already. While Detroit could really use another edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, I wonder to what degree will general manager Brad Holmes mortgage their future...

I would argue if head coach Dan Campbell and recently promoted defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard pound the table for this trade, Holmes will get a nudge from owner Sheila Ford Hamp to make it happen. In theory, this feels like a great landing spot for Watt, but we are talking about a guy in the back-half of his prime who has never won anything before going to a team that is trying to do that.

I may have overlooked the Lions a bit in the last go-around, but this feels like it is too good to be true.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Maybe I am too high on the Arizona Cardinals? They are my way-too-early pick to win the NFC West. I love the working relationship general manager Monti Ossenfort seems to have with head coach Jonathan Gannon. I think they are about to build something special. That being said, Michael Bidwill still owns this team, so you better believe he is going to put a ton of pressure on them to win this fall.

So would trading for Watt help put the Cardinals on the right side of the ledger? I would not rule that out. However, I do wonder what J.J. will tell T.J. about playing for the Cardinals. Keep in mind he finished his hall-of-fame career playing in The Valley of the Sun. Again, I think it serves Arizona to at least kick the tires on making a deal. I just wonder if the Cardinals would be better than the Steelers...

I feel it could seriously go either way if Watt were to be traded to his older brother's final NFL team.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now this would be something... If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to successfully pull off trading for Watt, they might be good enough to get back to another Super Bowl and contend for Lombardi Trophy No. 3. Even with a revolving door at offensive coordinator, I trust Baker Mayfield enough to keep this rocking ship afloat, even though I think most of it has to do with GM Jason Licht's brilliance.

For this season, I would expect that head coach Todd Bowles will take a more hands-on approach in trying to help generate a better pass rush. When the Buccaneers can get after the quarterback, they are incredibly tough to beat. This is a team in win-now mode. I would not be afraid to give up multiple first-round picks for Watt if I thought he could help win this team another Super Bowl before too long.

Trading for Watt would also keep him from going to rival teams like Atlanta and Carolina in-division.

2. New England Patriots

I have been incredibly reluctant to name any AFC teams up to this point as a serious suitor for Watt, but now is a good time for me to mention my first. What if the New England Patriots traded for him? I would be stunned to see the Steelers make a deal with the former Evil Empire, even in their reconstructing state. That being said, I really like what they have done this offseason to set the stage.

If Watt has the patience to see this through, he may be part of a Super Bowl run or two in New England before he calls it a career. Much of this will be contingent on Drake Maye's growth and development as a franchise quarterback, as well as Eliot Wolf surrouding Mike Vrabel with the most amount of on-field talent possible. It seems highly unlikely, but I cannot cross off the Patriots here.

While I sincerely doubt the Steelers will deal him here, the Patriots are not the team they once were.

1. Los Angeles Rams

From purely a mercenary standpoint, I kind of like the idea of Watt going to the Los Angeles Rams. To me, this feels like their last best chance to win a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and this current supporting cast. We have seen general manager Les Snead give up future picks for players he believe can help the Rams win right now. For the most part, it has worked out quite alright for him.

Look at the Rams acquiring Watt to be in the same vein they did when it came to Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller during the 2021 NFL season. Neither were ever going to be long-term plans for them, but the Rams do not beat Cincinnati in the Super Bowl without either of them making big plays down the stretch. The Rams have to see their Super Bowl window closing and must act on it immediately.

This is the landing spot that would make Philadelphia and Washington nervous in the NFC hierarchy.