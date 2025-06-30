T.J. Watt trade destinations: 5 contenders that can steal superstar from Pittsburgh

We could not even wait one full day before this news broke. Within hours of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter did not have the best of news regarding star edge rusher T.J. Watt. His intel suggests that teams have reached out to Pittsburgh about trading for Watt, who is unhappy about his contract.

Watt has spent his entire pro career out of Wisconsin with the Steelers. While he is on a hall-of-fame trajectory, Watt has never won a playoff game in his Pittsburgh career. Not a single one. The fact that other edge rushers like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett were able to ink extensions with their teams leads me to believe that Watt should make more, as should Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons...

So what I wanted to do today is outline five teams that could either become contenders by trading for Watt in a deal with Pittsburgh, or could become something even better if they were to trade for him. Every team and situation is different, but I could certainly get behind the idea of Watt closing out his prime starring for any of these teams. He should remain in Pittsburgh, but what if that ship has sailed?

The fact we saw the Steelers orchestrate a big deal already leads me to believe they could be active.

Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers' standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team's most recent minicamp. Pittsburgh hasn't shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he's unhappy with his contractual situation and…

Let's start with one of the biggest dark horse contenders to push for a playoff spot this NFL season.

5. Carolina Panthers

For whatever reason, I find it to be way too punitive for the Steelers to even think about trading Watt in-conference. Just imagine him being the reason another AFC team pushes for a Super Bowl, while the Steelers get to watch the playoffs at home from the couch. The fifth of five inclusions for this exercise for me has to be the Carolina Panthers. They will be offensive-led, but need a star defender.

Given that general manager Dan Morgan is a former defensive front-seven player himself, I think he could be chomping at the bit to bring Watt to Charlotte. There are two other things that I really like about the potential Panthers fit for Watt. One, anytime Carolina is Super Bowl-caliber, they are led by a hall-of-fame player in the front-seven. The other would be to prevent him from going to rival Atlanta.

Carolina is a dark horse playoff team now, but with the addition of Watt, they might win the NFC South.

4. Atlanta Falcons

I mentioned the Atlanta Falcons already. Although this is my favorite NFL team, I think the chances of the Dirty Birds getting Watt are rather slim. Atlanta is not swimming in trade capital at the present time. Then again, they have been tied to the Steelers all offseason long via trade rumors stemming from Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts, and whatnot. Simply put, Atlanta needs a pass-rush to win the division.

In a way, the Falcons trading for Watt would be writing a wrong many moons ago. Takkarist McKinley was the guy the Falcons took over Watt. Are you kidding me? Regardless, Watt would be going to a contending team that needs exactly what he can provide the most. Atlanta and Pittsburgh may finish with similar records, but one feels like an ascending team, while the other is hanging on for dear life.

I would be doing cartwheels on the red-hot Atlanta pavement if the Falcons were to trade for Watt.

3. Green Bay Packers

I look at a team like the Green Bay Packers having arguably the least amount of variance of any team in the NFC this year, possibly in the entire NFL. It would surprise me if they did not make the playoffs, but as far as winning multiple postseason games, I do not know... That is why prioritizing trading for a galvanizing force like a native Wisconsinite in Watt could do the Packers a world of good this summer.

It might be the move to help the Packers fully overtake the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in division, all while keeping the Chicago Bears at bay. While it remains to be seen if Green Bay would be on the same level as Philadelphia or Washington at the top of the conference, the Packers would be strong and powerful with Watt as a part of their team. I just do not think Green Bay pulls the trigger.

The Packers landing Watt would have the potential to seismically shift the hierarchy of the entire NFC.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The rich keep getting richer, am I right? That is precisely what would be the case if a team like the Philadelphia Eagles were to trade for Watt with in-state rival Pittsburgh. They might be in the same state, but it is not as punitive to trade Watt to the other side of Pennsylvania than one would think. In a way, Watt would be the missing piece to help the Eagles potentially win back-to-back Super Bowls.

In their current competitive life cycle, I think anyone with a pulse would love to play for the Eagles, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With defensive line mainstays such as Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham retiring in recent seasons, Watt might be the perfect veteran presence to make sure nobody gets complacent on the Birds. Keep in mind he has never won a playoff game before as a pro.

The other big thing there is by trading for Watt, Philadelphia would prevent him from going to a rival...

1. Washington Commanders

Make it happen! The Washington Commanders have at varying points of the offseason been my favorite to come out of the NFC. I am leaning Philadelphia once again for the time being, but I can most certainly be persuaded. Dan Quinn is a former defensive lineman himself. Maybe he can right a wrong for passing on Watt in favor of McKinley in Atlanta? That would make me sick, but I would get it.

As stated above, if the Commanders were to land Watt, it would not only prevent the rival Eagles from trading for him, but it might make Washington the presumptive favorite to come out of the NFC. For better or worse, Washington has had a good idea what it is doing in the trenches defensively for years. The Commanders are in the NFC, but do not play in the same state as the Steelers in the AFC.

It is amazing what great ownership can do, as Washington is now a place players will want to go play.