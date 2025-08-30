5 defensive players next in line for a big defensive payday after Micah Parsons trade

Trey Hendrickson must be punching the air right now. He might be a few years older, but missing the boat on Micah Parson's massive market reset — after the Cincinnati Bengals star lead the NFL in sacks by a comfortable margin last year, 3.5 more than runner up Myles Garrett — has got to sting.

In case you live under a rock, Parsons became the most expensive non-QB in NFL history after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers, who subsequently handed him $188 million over four years. But seeing as he plays the second-most important position in football (seriously, follow the money), it's safe to say that history is not done with paying out the best defensive football players in the world. These are the five that are next in line for a big payday.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

We can get the first of two obvious names out of the way. Going into Week 6 against the Cowboys, Hutchinson was the NFL's sack leader through five games. Not just that: He was on a record-breaking 17-game pace of 25.5 sacks.

The Lions bought themselves a year by exercising the fifth-year option on Hutchinson's current contract. But the legitimate greatness that Hutchinson brings to the Detroit defense demands compensation, especially for a team that many are projecting to field a top-10 unit in 2025 (and which is awfully thin behind him on the edge). And while Hutchinson missed most of last year with a gruesome injury, he avoided any soft-tissue damage. He'll produce. And when he does, the Lions better produce for him too.

2. Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Carter's current deal with the Eagles doesn't expire until 2027, but the clock is ticking on what might become the most expensive interior lineman extension in NFL history.

Carter is already a Pro Bowler, All-Pro and Super Bowl champion who has forced more fumbles than any DT since he entered the league in 2023. ESPN has him listed as the second-best interior defender in the league behind only Chris Jones. His accolades alone show Carter as one of the best values in the NFL, since he's still on his $21 million rookie-scale contract.

No, Carter isn't an edge rusher. But projections already have him poised to earn edge-rusher money, with a potential extension that would pay out around $35~ million APY. And if the Eagles decide to kick the can further down the road by exercising Carter's fifth-year option, the odds of that number going up only get higher.

3. Nick Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Denver is just now closing its wallet after coughing up $102 million to Zach Allen, narrowly dodging any uncomfortable discussions they might have been forced to have if both parties had waited until the other Parsons shoe dropped.

Not so with Bonitto, who is still without an extension and is about to play the final year of his rookie contract. He only has one year of top-tier edge production under his belt, but oh, what a year 2024 was: 13.5 sacks (the first Bronco to hit double-digit sacks since Von Miller) and both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods make Bonitto the next man up for one of the NFL's best defenses, and at a premium to boot.

Like Carter, Bonitto's upcoming deal will likely be contingent on his performance in 2025. But should he start to solidify his place as a top five or so edge rusher in the league, the Broncos will be expected to pay at least $30-35 million per year for his services. If Denver is smart, they'll try to sign him sooner rather than later.

4. Will Anderson, Jr., Houston Texans

Luckily, Houston has Will Anderson, Jr. locked into his rookie deal until 2027. And for the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, that is an absolute steal. But his fifth-year option is coming, and after 2028, should the Texans exercise it, Anderson, Jr. is going to get a lot of cash.

For reference: The biggest thing stopping Anderson from making a second consecutive Pro Bowl was his teammate, Danielle Hunter. Anderson still posted 11 sacks for the season and doesn't look like he's going to stop improving anytime soon. Meanwhile, Hunter is exiting his prime and the Texans only have him under contract for one more year.

But that one-year deal is worth about $35 million, putting Hunter around the level of Maxx Crosby on an APY basis. Should Anderson (and inflation) continue to grow, a conservative estimate would put his next contract at Myles Garrett numbers at least, especially if Anderson becomes Houston's sole defensive leader up front.

5. Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Jared Verse might have just finished his rookie year, but every other candidate for this position on the list has either recently been inked, is past 30 or a has been little bit disappointing (sorry, Travon Walker).

Verse is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and you can be damn sure the Rams are going to want to pay to keep him. He's under contract until 2028 if they exercise his fifth-year option, but who knows where the market will be by then?

Regardless, Verse is a blood-sniffing edge with the speed of an ex-wide receiver and the strength to baptize Jordan ****ing Mailata. When his time comes, whoever pays him will be paying a lot.