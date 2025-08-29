5 draft prospects the Cowboys should be scouting to replace Micah Parsons

What is it with Dallas professional sports franchises and trading away star players? First, the Mavericks got rid of Luka Doncic, and now the Cowboys turned around and did the same thing with Micah Parsons, shipping him to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in a head-scratching move.

Jerry Jones is gonna Jerry Jones, I suppose!

The silver lining is that the Cowboys got two first-round picks out of Green Bay, so while that won't be much consolation in 2025, it's possible that one of those picks can turn into an impact pass rusher in the future. Maybe even an impact pass rusher who is almost as good as Micah Parsons?

Here are five players the Cowboys should be scouting as their Micah Parsons replacement.

T.J. Parker - Clemson

So, there's a problem with the 2026 NFL Draft class, which is that there's really only one player who I'd consider a can't-miss prospect as far as edge rushers go. That's Clemson's T.J. Parker, and because of the scarcity of elite pass rushers in next year's class, it's going to be tough for the Cowboys to get their hands on Parker with the Packers pick, but maybe they'll be bad enough to land Parker? Or maybe they can work out a trade up for him with their arsenal of picks?

Parker showcased his ability to get to the quarterback last season as he recorded 11.0 sacks, bringing his total over his first two seasons with the Tigers up to 16.5. He also forced six fumbles last year, the top mark in the ACC.

There's one player the Cowboys need to come away from the 2026 NFL Draft with if the team wants a sure thing to replace Parsons. It won't be easy to get him, but Parker is a devastatingly good pass rusher.

Rueben Bain Jr. - Miami

After a very strong freshman year, Rueben Bain Jr.'s numbers took a hit last year, partly because he missed time early on with a calf injury.

Still, even with him missing time, Bain's overall numbers through 22 career games are impressive, as he has 11.0 sacks and three forced fumbles.

2025 is going to be a big year for Bain as far as his NFL prospects go. If he can bounce back and look more like he did as a freshman, his draft stock will jump, but another year that looks like 2024 and he might drop to Day 2 of the draft.

Matayo Uiagalelei - Oregon

After a quiet freshman campaign, Matayo Uiagalelei broke out in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception for the Ducks. Now, he just has to prove that wasn't a flash in the pan.

From what I've seen of Uiagalelei, that won't be difficult. He's long and athletic and does a good job getting going right at the snap. He can play multiple spots up front, using his strength to excel as a down lineman but also showcasing enough speed to indicate that he could be a stand-up edge rusher at the next level as well.

David Bailey - Texas Tech

David Bailey might be more of a pure linebacker than Dallas would ideally want as a Parsons replacement, but he can still get pressure on the quarterback, which is an important thing that Dallas needs to find in next year's draft class.

Last season, Bailey recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks and five forced fumbles at Stanford, where the team's lack of success led to him being a little under the radar. He'll have a chance to shine this year at Texas Tech, a program that's invested a lot in being competitive.

Bailey might not be able to play with his hand on the ground at his size, but he's an explosive athlete who should be able to get to the quarterback from the outside linebacker position, though it'd be nice to see him work on refining his pass-rushing technique this season.

Cashius Howell - Texas A&M

Cashius Howell isn't the biggest player in the world, but he has the athleticism to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

In 2023, when he was at Bowling Green, Howell recorded 9.5 sacks, which led the MAC. He also forced a fumble. Last year, he transferred to Texas A&M, and some of his numbers dropped, like his sack number going down to 4.0. However, Howell showed off some ball skills, with seven pass defenses and an interception.

If he's going to be a big-time NFL player, though, it's going to be because of his pass rush skills. Playing on a team with Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart last year made it tough for Howell to stand out, but he'll be the focal point of the Aggies pass rush in 2025. The Cowboys should make sure they pay attention.