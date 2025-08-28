The internet’s wildest memes after Jerry Jones' shocking Micah Parsons trade

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a move that will go down as one of the most shocking in NFL history — if not the worst. Like Nico Harrison before him, Jerry Jones has put his legacy on the line by shipping out a superstar. And like Harrison before him, he was the target of endless jokes on social media.
Let's just start with the funniest memes. Because there was no shortage of those.
Best memes and reactions after Cowboys trade Micah Parsons
Jones can explain trading away a future Hall of Famer all he wants. It won't make the decision look any more insane in this moment. Parsons is a four-time Pro Bwoler, two-time first-team All-Pro and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He's had no fewer than 12 sacks in each of his four seasons, and that career low came in a season cut short by injury.
Jerry Jones and Nico Harrison are putting Dallas through the wringer
But Jerry and Parsons butted heads in much the same way Luka Doncic and Nico Harrison couldn't seem to get along. The jokes now write themselves.
Cowboys fans are down bad
Cowboys fans were crashing out online, and who can blame them? Even if they don't happen to have the misfortune of rooting for both the Mavericks and Cowboys, it's been rough having to deal with an owner and GM like Jones. Sure, he netted them Super Bowls, but it's been almost two decades since he last lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Every year since has just amplified the many missteps and mistakes.
Jerry Jones is a national laughingstock
The media, national and local, were never going to take it easy on Jones and the Cowboys. The entire negotiating process with Parsons was a mess and now the GM is sitting in it.
The only people who love Jerry Jones? Cowboys' rivals
Jerry Jones may not be popular in Dallas right now, but he's a godsend to fans in Philadelphia, New York, Washington and elsewhere in the NFL.
Time will tell on this trade. Who knows, it could work out in the Cowboys' favor. I highly doubt it, but it's possible. The biggest problem is that Jerry Jones is still pulling the strings in Dallas. He hasn't gotten things right at basically any point this century. Why should we expect him to suddenly figure out how to build a winning roster now?
The plus side is Jerry is always good for giving us laughter via his meme-able actions.