The internet’s wildest memes after Jerry Jones' shocking Micah Parsons trade

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in a move that will go down as one of the most shocking in NFL history — if not the worst. Like Nico Harrison before him, Jerry Jones has put his legacy on the line by shipping out a superstar. And like Harrison before him, he was the target of endless jokes on social media.

Let's just start with the funniest memes. Because there was no shortage of those.

Best memes and reactions after Cowboys trade Micah Parsons

How Dallas fans looking at Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/Cew2L2Kjab — Complex (@Complex) August 28, 2025

Jerry Jones sabotaging The Cowboys every year since 1996: pic.twitter.com/GJelKLcxNe — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 28, 2025

Jones can explain trading away a future Hall of Famer all he wants. It won't make the decision look any more insane in this moment. Parsons is a four-time Pro Bwoler, two-time first-team All-Pro and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He's had no fewer than 12 sacks in each of his four seasons, and that career low came in a season cut short by injury.

Jerry Jones and Nico Harrison are putting Dallas through the wringer

But Jerry and Parsons butted heads in much the same way Luka Doncic and Nico Harrison couldn't seem to get along. The jokes now write themselves.

“Nico Harrison is the worst GM in sports”



Jerry Jones: pic.twitter.com/Yt4DpivnkU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 28, 2025

Jerry Jones and Nico Harrison fighting to see who can terrorize the city of Dallas the most pic.twitter.com/0uQ4HRH51Z — 🌨️ (@NotLikeRuss) August 28, 2025

Cowboys fans are down bad

Cowboys fans were crashing out online, and who can blame them? Even if they don't happen to have the misfortune of rooting for both the Mavericks and Cowboys, it's been rough having to deal with an owner and GM like Jones. Sure, he netted them Super Bowls, but it's been almost two decades since he last lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Every year since has just amplified the many missteps and mistakes.

Life as a Dallas Cowboys fan pic.twitter.com/xDAf22R0x7 — Shane (@Shane_8804) August 28, 2025

life as a Cowboys fan pic.twitter.com/PwncGJfKok — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) August 28, 2025

I hate it here https://t.co/0bznRidEnI — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) August 28, 2025

Giving up on the Cowboys may be the smartest decision I've ever made in my life. I feel like a fucking genius today.



To anyone still rooting for them, I beg you to do the same. — Akaash Singh (@AkaashSingh) August 28, 2025

Jerry Jones is a national laughingstock

The media, national and local, were never going to take it easy on Jones and the Cowboys. The entire negotiating process with Parsons was a mess and now the GM is sitting in it.

There is no way to describe this other than organizational malpractice.



I have defended Jerry Jones through a lot of manufactured drama, but this is indefensible.



The owner just cost his team its best player a week before the season. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/psTbiAOMRI — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 28, 2025

If you had any doubts that Jerry Jones is the worst GM in the league… you can let them go now. It’s not even a debate https://t.co/KnLp6QRuod — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 28, 2025

Kinda remarkable that maybe the best defensive player in all of Football was traded because Jerry Jones didnt feel like making one (1) phone call — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 28, 2025

The only problem with all the draft choices the Cowboys just got for Micah Parsons, one of the best defensive players on the planet, is this: The one who's going to be making those selections when the time comes is Jerry Jones. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 28, 2025

The only people who love Jerry Jones? Cowboys' rivals

Jerry Jones may not be popular in Dallas right now, but he's a godsend to fans in Philadelphia, New York, Washington and elsewhere in the NFL.

The NFC East to Jerry Jones every year pic.twitter.com/IAaG8r1nSW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 28, 2025

I wake up everyday and smile because no matter what’s going on in my life, I know that Jerry Jones is still running the Dallas Cowboys — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) August 28, 2025

Adjusting my wish that Jerry Jones lives until he's 100. I now want him to live until he's 110. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) August 28, 2025

Time will tell on this trade. Who knows, it could work out in the Cowboys' favor. I highly doubt it, but it's possible. The biggest problem is that Jerry Jones is still pulling the strings in Dallas. He hasn't gotten things right at basically any point this century. Why should we expect him to suddenly figure out how to build a winning roster now?

The plus side is Jerry is always good for giving us laughter via his meme-able actions.