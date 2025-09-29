5 Malik Nabers fantasy football replacements: Should I roster another Giants receiver?

On Sunday, the New York Giants earned their first victory of the 2025 season, taking down the Chargers 21-18. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had a strong NFL debut and proved why he should have been starting over Russell Wilson since the start of the season.

Unfortunately for the Giants, that win was marred by a major injury as star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL. That means that Nabers' sophomore season is now done after four games and the Giants have to figure out how to replace him.

It also means that fantasy football managers have to replace Nabers, who was drafted early because of his expected target share and his dynamic production. With Nabers gone, fantasy managers will need to hit the waiver wire and figure out how to move forward from here.

Below are five players that Nabers' fantasy managers should have on their radar heading into Week 5.

Wan'Dale Robinson - New York Giants

We're about to learn a lot about Wan'Dale Robinson. Can he be a No. 1 receiver, or has his production solely been because having Nabers on the field has given him opportunities to face lighter coverage?

The fact that Sunday was Robinson's worst game of the season is probably a bad sign, as he caught three of his five targets for 14 yards. He has just four receptions over the past two games after having 14 of them over the first two weeks of this season.

Still, Robinson is ostensibly the No. 1 receiver in New York now. You have to think that he'll get at least five targets per game going forward, if not significantly more. There's value there.

Darius Slayton - New York Giants

Is it time for another improbable Darius Slayton season? From 2019 to 2023, Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards four times despite topping out at 770 yards in 2023. With the drafting of Nabers last season, that run seemed over.

But here we are. Slayton caught three passes for 44 yards this week and is set to be on the field a ton going forward. No one should be excited about Slayton in fantasy leagues because...well, because he's Darius Slayton, a guy who likely finishes with 750 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Still, if you're a Nabers manager in a deep league, there are worse options out there, especially if Dart proves to be the real deal, which would increase Slayton's ceiling.

Romeo Doubs - Green Bay Packers

Whew, that Cowboys/Packers game on Sunday night was a wild one — a game tied 37-37 at the end of regulation that somehow ended up a 40-40 tie after neither side could muster up an overtime touchdown.

It was a huge game for Romeo Doubs, who found the end zone three times. Obviously, that won't happen every week, but it was good to see the Packers getting Doubs involved following a Week 3 loss to the Browns, where he was targeted just twice.

The receiving situation in Green Bay looks complicated from the outside, but it shouldn't be. Doubs and Matthew Golden are the team's best wideouts, and it should be a priority going forward to get them both plenty of targets.

Luke McCaffrey - Washington Commanders

With Terry McLaurin sidelined, Luke McCaffrey had a chance to step up. He responded by finding the end zone for the second week in a row, though he only ended the day with 21 receiving yards.

Still, it's clear that his role in Washington is growing. McCaffrey was targeted just once over the first two weeks of the season. In the past two games, that's risen to six total targets. He also broke off a long kick return during the game, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.

Look: Luke's never going to be as good as Christian McCaffrey, but he's an interesting player in an interesting situation. My only real question here is if this uptick in production is because he fits what Marcus Mariota does as a quarterback and if he'll go back to being a bit player when Jayden Daniels is healthy.

Isaiah Bond - Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Bond was expected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft before an early April arrest for sexual assault. Charges were later dropped, but the arrest was a big part of why Bond went undrafted. He ended up signing a fully guaranteed three-year deal with the Browns in August.

After playing sparingly up to this point, Bond had his best game as a Brown on Sunday, catching three of his six targets for 58 yards. He continues to get more comfortable in this offense and is probably the most talented receiver on the roster outside of Jerry Jeudy.

If you're in a deep league, Bond is an intriguing option because of his talent and the relative lack of other receivers on this roster. Cedric Tillman was a preseason sleeper candidate, but played just 22 percent of Cleveland's snaps this week after getting injured, while Bond was at 55 percent.