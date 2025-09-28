How Jaxson Dart's Giants debut compares to Eli Manning: Don't rush to judge

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart made his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the G-Men pulled off the 21-18 win, Dart's stat line got the most attention.

Dart went 13-for-20, throwing for 111 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 54 yards and running in a score himself on his first drive.

JAXSON DART RUNS IT IN FOR HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4g3HEYSykc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 28, 2025

Later on, Dart got his first passing touchdown but it was a mere shovel pass to tight end Theo Johnson. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see him truly air it out into the endzone and that could take some time with top weapon Malik Nabers tearing his ACL.

Indeed, it was Dart's legs that stole the show moreso than his arm. The Giants last saw a promising mobile QB under center when Daniel Jones was at the helm. We all know how that tenure played out so fans should not be quick to crown Dart the prince that was promised in the Big Apple.

While Jones had a successful 2022-23 season, leading the team to its first playoff victory since winning Super Bowl XLVI, the QB Dart has been compared most to is that championship campaign's MVP in Eli Manning (mostly because the two both played at Ole Miss).

How did Jaxson Dart's debut compare to Eli Manning's? A tale of two starts

Manning got his first NFL start on November 21, 2004 against the Atlanta Falcons. It was also a home start like Dart's but he did not display as much versatility. The Giants lost a barnburner 14-7 with the future two-time Super Bowl MVP throwing for 162 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Manning had a single rushing play for a loss of one yard on the day, much to the contrary of Dart. Granted, he never turned out to be much of a rushing threat anyways (only seven TDs on his own two feet).

Despite the loss to the Falcons, Manning displayed his talented arm. Dart showed he's got similar talent in his own arm during the preseason but it's tough to compare the two given the current rookie has mobility that could substantially lower his final passing totals.

One game doesn't make a career, and Jaxson Dart isn't Eli Manning just yet

Dart avoided turning the ball over on Sunday against a solid Chargers defense, thus providing more hope for Giants fans going forward. But one game does not make a future career. Just look at Manning.

While, yes, Manning had his own turnover issues (1.5 touchdowns for every interception he threw) he still had the intangible qualities of a leader that wound up winning New York two Super Bowls and himself a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist nomination in his first year of eligibility.

Dart could very well have those but they take a lot of time to develop and prove. What fans saw on Sunday shows he's capable of more than Manning but his numbers were also modest. It cannot be overstated that fans should not declare him the savior of the team's woes just yet.