5 next-best trade targets for WR-needy teams after Tyreek Hill injury

All season, trade rumors have swirled surrounding Tyreek Hill. Teams like the Chiefs and Giants were in need of wide receiver help and with the Dolphins going nowhere, dealing Hill away made sense.

But things can change in an instant in the NFL. Hill went from trade candidate to, well...potentially never playing in the NFL again on one play Monday night, as Hill dislocated his knee against the Jets and suffered additional injuries to the knee as well. His season is over and his 2026 campaign appears to be in danger as well.

Teams still need receiver help, though. Maybe that help no longer comes in the form of a true game changer like Hill, but that help will still need to come from somewhere.

Here are five potential trade targets for a team in need of receiver help.

Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders

Let's start with the most obvious trade target: a guy who said he wants to be traded.

Meyers reportedly requested a trade this summer after he and the Raiders were unable to work out an extension. The Raiders declined the request at the time, but maybe it's something that can be revisited now that the Raiders sit at 1-3 on the year.

Meyers leads the Raiders in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but Tre Tucker has four of the team's six receiving scores, while Meyers has yet to find the end zone. Dealing Meyers in the last year of his deal seems like a better move than just letting him walk in free agency, especially with Geno Smith's turnover woes putting the Raiders in a rough spot. This isn't a good football team right now. Holding on to a good veteran receiver who doesn't want to be there just seems silly.

Romeo Doubs - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has too many wideouts, especially once Christian Watson and Jayden Reed get healthy. Either of those two could be moved. So could Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. The only receiver who feels like a lock to stay in Green Bay is rookie Matthew Golden. Probably fellow rookie Savion Williams too, but at this point, I could see him being moved if a team is willing to overpay, though I don't think a team will overpay there.

If I'm an opposing GM, I'm going hard after Doubs. He'll be far cheaper than Reed, who I imagine is the veteran receiver that Green Bay least wants to deal. He's healthier than Watson. He's better than Wicks.

Sure, inconsistency has plagued his game, but that might be a product of this offense and the plethora of options that Jordan Love has to throw the ball to. Doubs has done a solid job finding the end zone across his NFL career and could be a star somewhere like Kansas City.

Christian Kirk - Houston Texans

The 1-3 Texans are already showing a willingness to trade away this year's offseason acquisitions, dealing left tackle Cam Robinson to the Browns on Monday for a swap of late-round picks. Why not trade another addition for something of value?

Houston acquired Christian Kirk from the Jaguars at a time when the team was desperate for wide receiver help. That was before the team used two draft picks on Iowa State receivers, reducing the need for Kirk.

After missing the first two games of the season, Kirk has averaged just 22.5 receiving yards per contest since returning. You could move him and elevate Jaylin Noel into a larger role without missing too much of a beat. Kirk could still have solid value somewhere else as a slot option.

Van Jefferson - Tennessee Titans

The Titans did a pretty weird job adding weapons around rookie quarterback Cam Ward this offseason. They acquired a good number of players, but only rookie Elic Ayomanor has really done much.

Van Jefferson has just four catches for 24 yards through four games. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns with the Steelers.

Is Jefferson a game-changer like Hill? No. Not even close. But not every team needs a star addition at receiver. Someone like Denver, Indianapolis or San Francisco might just need some reliable depth, and Jefferson's middle name should be "reliable depth."

David Njoku - Cleveland Browns

Maybe the best receiving threat to trade for now is actually a tight end?

It's clear, four weeks into the season, that the Browns got a steal in drafting former Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr., to the point where the 1-3 Browns don't really have much need to hang on to a veteran like Njoku.

Njoku had four or more touchdown receptions in four consecutive seasons and would be a strong addition for a team that needs someone to make plays in the red zone. He has the skill set to split out into the slot, so if I'm a GM who needs pass catchers, I wouldn't really care about position if I have a shot to grab Njoku for a late pick.