NFL Twitter hopes Tyreek Hill injury isn't as gruesome as it seems

What has been a disastrous start to the 2025 season was looking a little bit better on Monday Night Football for the Miami Dolphins, as they took a 10-3 lead into halftime. As they attempted to build a two-score lead, Tua Tagovailoa completed what appeared to be an innocent first-down pass to Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately, it was anything but.

To put it simply, ESPN captured a clip of Hill's left leg bending in a direction it was not meant to bend. It was as gruesome an injury as you'll ever see in the NFL. Hill was quickly carted off the field, and we don't know anything beyond Hill suffering a left knee injury, but it's hard not to assume the worst.

It wasn't just Dolphins players and fans who reacted to this injury. Even Jets players and just about everyone watching the game had the same reaction. Injuries happen all the time in the NFL, but injuries of this caliber do not.

Dolphins fans showed Hill their appreciation when he was carted off the field, and he was particularly eager to return the favor.

Former wide receiver Dez Bryant sent his regards, knowing the rigors that come with being an NFL wideout.

This injury has some NFL fans comparing it to some of the worst in sports history. I don't know if I'd go as far as comparing it to Kevin Ware's gruesome injury, but it's certainly among the ugliest I personally have ever seen.

This is even more heartbreaking, seeing just how into this game Hill appeared to be. Yes, it's been a rough start to the season for the Dolphins and for Hill, who has seemed to be very frustrated at times, but he was into it pregame, eager for himself and his team to break out of their early-season funk.

All that the Dolphins and NFL fans can really do here is hope for good news. Again, injuries are obviously prevalent in the NFL, but this kind of injury is rare. It certainly looks like a season-threatening injury, and could even be career-threatening if it's as bad as this individual thinks it is.

After a rough start to the season, Hill and the Dolphins were finally getting going. Sure, they were facing another winless team, but they were winning, and Hill was getting involved, recording six receptions for 67 yards before the injury. Having this injury occur right as the Dolphins were showing signs of life is just cruel, and all of NFL Twitter knows it.