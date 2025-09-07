Tyreek Hill all but benches Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins with sideline tantrum

Immediately after the conclusion of his worst NFL season, Tyreek Hill began giving the impression that he wanted to be traded away from the Miami Dolphins. While he never formally demanded a trade, it became very obvious that he wasn't thrilled with his situation in Miami. He even expressed frustration before the 2025 season began. Despite that, the Dolphins elected to hold onto him entering the 2025 NFL season- a decision they might end up regretting.

It felt as if the Dolphins had a soft-ish spot on their schedule to begin the season facing an Indianapolis Colts team in turmoil, but if the first half was any indication, that couldn't be further from the truth. Miami trails 20-0 at halftime, and it's safe to say Hill isn't exactly thrilled.

Week 1 and Tyreek Hill already going through it on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/skpEKGTV4u — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 7, 2025

Hill let out a ton of frustration on the sidelines, a sight no Dolphins fan wants to see. While we don't know exactly what he's upset about, we can assume that the fact that Miami's offense has just 43 yards of total offense and Hill has just two receptions for 15 yards in a 20-0 contest is the culprit.

Again, this is less than ideal for all involved.

Dolphins have a real Tua Tagovailoa problem on their hands

In the first half of the season opener, Tua Tagovailoa completed five of his seven passes for 42 yards. He took three sacks, threw an interception, and even lost a fumble. Tagovailoa has as many turnovers as completions to Hill. It's been that bad.

I'd argue it'd be concerning if Hill wasn't frustrated. His team is getting shelled by a subpar opponent, and he's barely been involved. There's a difference between being a little annoyed and throwing an absolute tantrum on the sidelines. Hill is beyond frustrated with his situation, and to be honest, it's hard to blame him, even if throwing a tantrum isn't the best route for him to take.

Hill reacting like this as quickly as he did confirms that he's not happy with his overall situation in Miami, and makes it clear that the Dolphins have a Tagovailoa problem.

Dolphins have to make an uncomfortable Tua Tagovailoa decision

This is year six of Tagovailoa in the NFL, and he remains just meh at best. He is what he is at this point. He isn't awful, but does anyone believe he's a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback? The Dolphins paid him like a franchise quarterback, but it's becoming clearer that he just isn't going to get this team to the next level.

With that in mind, the Dolphins have a lot to think about. Not only is Tagovailoa not good enough to get this team over the hump, but he's had his share of troubles staying on the field. Should Miami really be committed to this shaky, injury-prone quarterback?

They're committed to him contractually for several years, making this tricky, but his starting spot in 2026 and beyond should be far from secure. I assume Hill won't be part of the equation for much longer, but an outburst like this makes it clear what he thinks of Tagovailoa's ability. The ice should be getting very thin regarding his starting spot, if it hasn't already cracked.