Dolphins must face ruthless Tyreek Hill reality before it's entirely too late

The Miami Dolphins are a season removed from postseason aspirations. While Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and the vast majority of the offense remain in tact, the chances of the Dolphins making a postseason run aren't all that high. The Buffalo Bills run the AFC East these days, and the rest of the division is quickly catching up to Miami.

That grand canyon-sized gap no longer exists, making it unlikely the Dolphins can count on four easy wins in 2025-26. However, what's even more concerning are some early injury and off-field issues with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill had the worst possible offseason for the Dolphins

Hill's had a tough season by just about any measure. The 31-year-old was involved in a domestic incident earlier this year, an egregious act he is no stranger to during his illustrious football career. When he was at Oklahoma State, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

On the practice field, Hill drew attention to himself by taking shots at Tagovailoa, and even questioning McDaniel's play-calling in the red zone. Essentially, Hill has found every way to ostracize himself from his Dolphins teammates and the coaching staff this offseason. Yet, he remains with the team.

It's time for Dolphins to move on from Tyreek Hill

It doesn't help matters that Hill couldn't play in Miami's first preseason game due to injury issues and remains out of practice. When asked if Hill or Jaylen Waddle would play against the Lions this week, McDaniel was non-committal.

"They're definitely in the conversation, for sure," McDaniel said of their prospects of practicing against Lions.

Hill remains one of the best wide receivers in football when he's healthy, but it's undeniable he took a step back last season. In 17 games, Hill finished with under 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019. Much of this can be blamed on lingering injuries which Hill tried to play through. Without his game-breaking speed, he's just not the same player.

And given Hill's diva mentality this offseason, the Dolphins have reportedly received some trade calls about him.

Why trading Tyreek Hill comes with dose of reality for Miami

If the Dolphins do decide to trade Hill, their asking price will be high. That could make such a move tougher to make. Hill is over 30 years old and is scheduled to make nearly $30 million in 2026. Much of that can be blamed on the Dolphins, which negotiated this deal to begin with.

By dealing Hill, the Dolphins would be taking a step back. That's a tough pill to swallow for McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier. Tagovailoa has dealt with plenty of injury issues himself, but he is still just 27 years old. However, every game spent with Hill on the team has the potential to turn ugly, if only because even he does not seem capable of controlling his actions on or off the field.

There comes a point where the ends don't justify the means. If Hill is causing problems AND not playing up to his on-field standard, then the Dolphins should jump ship now while they still have the chance.