It took one preseason drive for Dolphins to fuel more Tyreek Hill drama

The Miami Dolphins have tried to save face with wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a controversial start to training camp. Hill has openly questioned the team's strategy, which was met with strong replies from Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. While Tua and Tyreek have apparently resolved their issues for now, the Dolphins first preseason drive won't help matters.

Hill specifically questioned the Dolphins goal-line strategy, saying that running back De'Von Achane wasn't built to be a goal line back.

"Take De'Von [Achane] out on third down," Hill said matter of factly. "What? You wanted -- that's my honest opinion. If it's third and short, he's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room, but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von, though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations."

Why Tyreek Hill has beef with the Dolphins

Hill has been subject to trade rumors this offseason – how serious those were we are not sure – after he tweeted "I'm out" when the Dolphins didn't make the playoffs. McDaniel disagreed with Hill's assessment on the offense, but did suggest the drama wasn't as serious as it appeared between the star wide receiver and Tagovailoa.

“These are people that are working on the relationship," McDaniel said. "I think the power in that is both of the players, like most relationships, you learn and you grow and when you invest you go through whatever, but the relationship becomes more real.”

Tyreek Hill drama took a turn for the worse on Sunday

Hill's open admission about the flaws of the Dolphins goal-line strategy were met with skepticism by McDaniel. The head coach clearly did not agree with his star player. However, it took exactly one drive into the Dolphins preseason debut for Hill to be proven wrong. Miami drove all the way down the field and then tried to pound it in with Jaylen Wright, per Hill's suggestion. That strategy did not work. Mina Kimes quickly pointed out that this goes beyond just the running back position on X.

"Dolphins obviously have to get better in short yardage, as you saw on the goal line stand. Achane was 26th in yds before contact/carry (and worse on third down)," Kimes wrote.

The very next drive, Miami was able to punch it in with Alexander Mattison running the ball. Something has to give.

De'Von Achane isn't the Dolphins best goal line option

Some of the Dolphins failures in the red zone are on the offensive line and McDaniel's scheme, no doubt. Miami is frequently able to hit home run plays with Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but when they get in the red zone they too frequently fall short. As explosive as Achane may be between the 20's, he won't always have the same impact between the tackles while facing a goal line defense. It's early, but Wright may not be their best solution, either.

Achane is 5-9 and 191 pounds. Hill didn't exactly break news by calling out Miami's goal-line approach. McDaniel listened, and now it may cost him more than a preseason game.