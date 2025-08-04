Dolphins fans are learning final Tyreek Hill lesson Chiefs fans already knew

The Miami Dolphins did not trade for Tyreek Hill back in 2022 because they thought he was a good teammate. No, Miami added the former Kansas City Chiefs speedster because they knew what he was capable with his pads on between the goalposts. While he has been frustrating at times, Hill, for the most part, has lived up to his end of the bargain in that regard. However, it hasn't gotten Miami all that much closer to a Super Bowl.

The 2025-26 NFL regular season is just around the corner. Miami is once again under substantial pressure to make the playoffs and, ideally, win a postseason game or two. The Dolphins are as flashy as they come, contributing highlights to the NFL reel each and every week, but they don't show up when it counts. That includes Hill, who is not off to a good start with his teammates in training camp.

Tyreek Hill is off to a brutal start in Dolphins training camp

Hill's off-field problems are concerning enough, but he's starting to irk his Dolphins teammates in ways that – if not reversed quickly – can become a bad habit. In just the last few days, Hill has preached how important it is to show up to the Dolphins pre-practice stretching routine, only to skip it himself. He has questioned Mike McDaniel's play-calling, while showing he has little understanding of the offense to begin with. And he suggested the Dolphins stop running teammate De'Von Achane at the goal line.

None of these opinions is a good look for Hill. While the Dolphins star is as outspoken as they come, his rapid fire of misguided comments will eventually take its tole on his teammates, and has already received unwanted attention from Mike McDaniel.

"I thought it was genius reporting by Tyreek...He reported news that wasn't news on that practice day and on that short-yardage drill that the media was all there for," McDaniel said sarcastically, quickly deflecting Hill's suggestion that Achane shouldn't received short-yardage carries.

Chiefs fans know all too well that Tyreek Hill is a problem

As talented as Tyreek Hill is on the field, Chiefs fans know he can be a problem off of it. Hill has nothing but kid words to say about his time in Kansas City, but it did come to a grinding hault thanks to a contract he was not going to receive with a true Super Bowl contender. While Hill, for the most part, kept those negotiations quiet (by his standards), how his personality has developed since leaving KC has all but eliminated the chance at a reunion.

Not to mention, Hill's off-field concerns – including another domestic incident which occurred just this past April – makes him tough enough to deal with. The question for the Dolphins is when their breaking point will be. There is a potential out in Hill's deal after 2025. He also has a void year in 2027. By no means does McDaniel have to take questions on Hill weekly if the ends no long justify the means.