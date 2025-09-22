Ranking the NFL's 0-3 teams by how disappointing their start has been

We're three weeks into the 2025 NFL season and there are still six teams in search of their first win. Some of those teams shouldn't be viewed as shocks; did we really think the Saints were going to be worth anything?

But some of the currently winless teams entered 2025 with at least some level of playoff aspirations, whether it be an outside shot at a wild-card spot or a third consecutive division title. For whatever reason, those teams have failed to live up to those preseason expectations.

Which winless team has disappointed fans the most? Let's rank all six from least to most disappointing.

6. New Orleans Saints

There should be no surprise here. The goal of the 2025 New Orleans Saints should be to lose as many games as possible to better position the team to draft a quarterback in 2026, something they're well on their way to accomplishing.

Spencer Rattler isn't a good NFL quarterback, but he's not the only issue on this roster. The defense hasn't been much better than the offense, with the team surrendering 44 points in Week 3 against Seattle. I guess one of those touchdowns coming via punt return also speaks to the fact that special teams has been bad as well.

As far as "disappointing" goes, the Saints had zero expectations, so it's hard to really be disappointed by what we've seen out of them so far. This is the Saints team we all thought we'd get, and it's time to tear this roster down to the studs.

5. Tennessee Titans

The Titans had the NFL's worst record last year and look like they're heading toward the top of the draft again in 2026.

Cam Ward has had his moments, both good and bad, and the defense has been a nightmare, but this is also kind of how you thought this season would go. A road Week 1 game against the Broncos followed by a meeting with the Rams was an easy recipe for an 0-2 start, and there was just no way Tennessee was defeating the Colts in Week 3. Daniel Jones has somehow gone out there and become a top NFL quarterback.

You'd like to see Ward flash a few more good plays going forward, but considering the lack of talent around him, it's hard to hold too many of his mistakes against him. Maybe he could hold on to the ball less to cut down on sacks, but JC Latham's hip injury has severely weakened the line in front of him.

4. New York Jets

No one thought the Jets would be good, but there was a little bit of hype about hiring Aaron Glenn as head coach and about what Justin Fields might be able to do with a full-time shot to play quarterback.

Alas, Fields is injured, and the Jets are winless. The offense has been decent enough, but the defense keeps surrendering scores. New York almost pulled off a shocking upset against the Buccaneers on the road in Week 3, and the team might well get its first win next week against the Dolphins, considering how bad Miami's defense has been this season.

3. New York Giants

Russell Wilson had one really, really good game in Dallas, but Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs was a good reminder of why there was such little demand to sign the veteran quarterback this offseason. He was 18-for-32 for 160 yards with two interceptions in the defeat.

The Giants didn't have huge expectations, but with good young talent on both sides of the ball, the team should have been more competitive in its games against Washington and Kansas City.

At this point, head coach Brian Daboll has to really be feeling the heat to turn to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in an attempt to potentially salvage something from this already-lost season.

2. Miami Dolphins

We've arrived at the two teams that are legitimate disappointments, starting with a Miami squad that should have been a Wild Card contender but instead looks just absolutely awful.

Miami has the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 32.3 points per game. The offense, meanwhile, is averaging 18.7 points per contest. Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been good enough to make up for the fact that his defense is just hemorrhaging points week after week.

Mike McDaniel has gone from being one of the most promising young head coaches in the NFL to being ... I don't know! I don't think we can say he's on the hot seat yet, but the fact that the Dolphins got worse last year only to get worse again in 2025 is a concern. Personally, I'd like to see McDaniel get a chance with a non-Tua quarterback before dismissing him, but how the rest of this season plays out will determine if that's even a possibility. Things are rough in Miami.

1. Houston Texans

This is, by far, the most disappointing 0-3 start in the league. Houston has won the AFC South two years in a row and has a third-year quarterback in C.J. Stroud who was supposed to make The Leap this season. But instead, he's been pretty bad. Some of that's on him. Some is on the offensive line. Some of it is on the fact that three games into his career as an offensive coordinator, every Texans fan I know wants Nick Caley fired.

Something major is off in H-Town. The vibes are bad. The offense lacks creativity; you already know that the team's going to run a halfback draw on third and long, which feels even worse this year because punter Tommy Townsend has taken a step back as well.

Houston is also the biggest victim of the Colts doing ... whatever the Colts are doing right now. Three weeks in, and the defending AFC South champions are already three games behind Indy for the division lead because Daniel Jones has caught fire and turned the Colts into an offensive machine. For a franchise that's lived in the shadow of Indianapolis for most of its existence, this just adds insult to injury.