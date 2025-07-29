5 NFL rookies already stealing the spotlight in training camp

We have not even seen a game of preseason football yet, but all it takes is for one practice for some notable rookie standouts to impress. With their whole NFL futures ahead of them, it is safe to say that these handful of prospects are ahead of the curve. For most of them, their expectations coming into the league was sky high. It is the nature of the beast when it comes first-round picks and whatnot.

Right now, we can only really gather inside information from media members in attendance at training camp practice, as well as the clips and articles their respective teams put forth. Again, they are all trying to keep things close to the vest for as long as they can. After all, these teams are in business of winning games in the end... Regardless, these teams should be excited about their star rookie players.

While I am sure I will revisit this after each and every week of the preseason, we do have a few big names emerging as standouts in the early part of training camp practices. Keep in mind that these rookies are only going up against their teammates in the hottest part of the year. What is important to know is all five of these players have left an indelible mark during the first week or so of training camp.

Let's start with a star player who was banged up coming in, but might be in line to steal a starting job.

5. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell

I am going to start with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell. The former Alabama standout should have come off the board much higher than he did at the tail-end of the first round. It may have had to do with a shoulder injury more than anything. However, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports' intel suggests he is ahead of schedule physically, as it is Nakobe Dean going on the PUP list, and not him.

We know that Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the business. With Philadelphia hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Eagles cannot afford to make any wholesale promises to unproductive or unreliable players for them. That is not to say that Dean will be on the way out, but Campbell is coming into the league with even more hype than the former Butkus Award winner did.

It will once again be an ensemble cast defensively in Philadelphia, but one Campbell shall be part of.

4. New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson

If the New England Patriots are slated to have a bounce-back season of epic proportions, they are going to need key offensive skill players like TreVeyon Henderson ready for action. Throughout the early part of training camp, the Patriots are throwing everything at the former Ohio State star to see what he can handle within the context of their offense. He is really shining as a pass catcher thus far.

Mike Vrabel may be a defensive-minded head coach, but he knows how important offense is. He is entrusting Josh McDaniels to call the shots for him on that side of the ball. Given that most former Ohio State running backs enter the NFL with strong, all-around games, this gives Henderson a great opportunity to earn a crucial role with this team. Again, his pass-catching abilities are a huge positive.

Henderson may be more than a fantasy darling in NFL circles, as New England fights for the playoffs.

3. Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

We can interpret this in a multitude of ways, but hear me out on my beloved Atlanta Falcons' other star rookie edge rusher in one James Pearce Jr. He made headway over the weekend for getting into two skirmishes with two of Atlanta's starting offensive linemen. The former Tennessee star let it be known to center Ryan Neuzil and right tackle Kaleb McGary that he is not a man to be messed with.

Although Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter is often criticized for his laissez-faire approach to covering the team, I will give him credit for saying that Pearce is a beast and could provide this long toothless Atlanta pass rush with some much-needed bite. Much has been made about his draft classmate Jalon Walker's leadership and versatlity, but Pearce really seems to explode off the edge.

Pearce was always going to be a boom-or-bust type of guy, but maybe the Falcons have something?

2. Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren is among my five favorite NFL Draft picks made in the first round by anyone. With the Indianapolis Colts landing Warren in the teens out of Penn State, it was about as easy of a selection as any middling team could ever hope for. He is as big as he is fluid. Warren has the makings of the next great tight end in the league. He is exactly what the Colts' offense needs to get back to good.

What I found interesting in reading up about Warren over on the Colts' team website is that even though they know how steep the learning curve is at tight end from the college to the professional level, Warren just seems to kind of glide with his movements. You forget how big he is with how effortlessly he can move all around the field. To me, that screams a future mismatch at tight end.

I do not know how good the Colts are going to be this year, but Warren is going to be a great player!

1. Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos

Trey Amos is the other second-round pick to make this list. The former Ole Miss standout has been as good as the Washington Commanders could have ever hoped for. Steve Wyche of The NFL Network reported on how technically sound Amos is out on the perimeter. We all know that head coach Dan Quinn likes fast, physical and handsy players on his defense, and Amos surely is just that!

For a guy who cut his teeth with big physical defenders in the secondary in Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas and now in Washington, Quinn knows the prototype he wants in coverage for his teams. With Washington expected to do great things this fall, look for Amos to be a huge part of it. Wyche was not kidding when he said that Amos is the talk of Commanders training camp. He has been so impressive.

Washington not only has a chance to win the NFC East this year, but could win the entire conference.