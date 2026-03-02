5 Packers free agency targets Green Bay can realistically sign in 2026

The Green Bay Packers are in “win now” mode. Their late pre-season trade for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons last year was the clearest sign of that approach.

Despite their 2025 season coming to a disappointing close without a Lombardi Trophy in hand, the Packers' championship window is still very much open.

Free agency will claim some of their key assets but head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will have plenty of options to make replacements. The only challenge will be staying under the league salary cap, of which the team is currently $6.4 million in excess.

Let's evaluate some realistic and cost-effective options Green Bay can target when the new league year begins later this month.

DT Sheldon Rankins

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After sending veteran Kenny Clark to Dallas in the exchange for Parsons, Green Bay had to lean on Devonte Wyatt and Colby Wooden. The pair combined for four sacks in 2025 - all coming from Wyatt. That leaves Green Bay looking for a more threatening presence across from the 27-year-old.

Rankins recorded three sacks in 2025 and at 31-years-old, he's getting close to the twilight of his career. That being said, he's still one of the most dominant presences in the game on the defensive side of the ball. He's projected to cost $7.5 million on the market after making $5.25 million last season but something tells me Gutekunst will find a way to limit the cap damage in any negotiated deal.

CB Greg Newsome II

Green Bay has been seen as an ideal fit for Newsome's services this cycle given his ability to fill a major need for the team. He recorded a single interception last season but it was his 41 solo tackles and nine passes defended that will likely catch LaFleur and Gutekunst's attention.

After releasing Trevon Diggs in January and likely bracing for the potential losses of Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden to the market, the Packers need to find a young cornerback of the future. Newsome fits that bill and even with a projected $9 million salary, he'd be worth the investment.

LB Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Packers have two linebackers set to hit free agency this year with the most important of the pair being Quay Walker. If Gutekunst can't convince him to return, he'll have to look elsewhere. Linebacker is another position Green Bay may want to take a big swing to maintain its “win now” approach and Nakobe Dean is a name that fits that mindset.

Dean recorded four sacks and forced two fumbles last season which makes him a top target across the league. He's projected to cost just under $8 million but with Green Bay postured well to be a contender in the NFC, that could give Gutekunst some leverage to keep cap cost down in the short-term.

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

With pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare expected to earn a significant pay day in free agency (over $4 million increase), Green Bay needs budget depth at the position. The Chicago Bears' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka should only cost about half of that ($2.4 million).

Tryon-Shoyinka was a first-round pick in 2021 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but traded to the Bears in November last season from the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 10 solo tackles and 2.5 stuffs, which isn't highly impressive but displays upside that could be unlocked elsewhere in the NFC North.

QB Gardner Minshew

The Packers had the services of the top free agent on the market in QB Malik Willis. The 26-year-old could command north of $10.5 million and earn a starting job along the way. He filled in nicely for starter Jordan Love when he suffered a concussion but now Green Bay needs to find a serviceable backup if, God forbid, he goes down again.

Turning to Patrick Mahomes' backup in Gardner Minshew could be a good idea. The 29-year-old suffered his own injury last season but avoided serious damage. His two seasons as a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts display the most promise but it's natural for Packers fans to not want to see Minshew on the field at all. If Love stays healthy that would certainly be the case. Minshew made just a little over $1 million last year and should earn about the same no matter where he signs next.