The biggest question every NFC North team needs to answer this offseason

The NFC North title is incredibly difficult to earn. The Chicago Bears found a way to top the division for the first time since 2018, marking just the second time it's done so in the last 15 seasons.

While the Green Bay Packers have seemingly dominated the division since it formed out of the old NFC Central in 2002 (12 titles), they've lost their vice grip since having their four-peat bid thwarted in 2022.

Each member looks the part of contender entering 2026 but there are glaring issues that must be addressed for any team to reach the top spot. Lets examine what those are as we enter the offseason.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After going back-to-back as division champs in 2023 and 2024, the Detroit Lions finished last with a winning record (9-8). Since head coach Dan Campbell was hired in 2021, the team's competitive strategy has been significantly more aggressive. But are the Lions too aggressive for their own good?

Detroit converted 18 of 31 fourth down attempts in 2025. That's well over half (58.1 percent) but it's actually a nearly nine percent decrease from the previous season (66.7 percent). Campbell seemed to have the entire league on its heels trying to defend his team but perhaps the competition is starting to get wise.

I'm not suggesting the Lions need to punt more in 2026. Campbell is justified to go for it when he's on the opposite side of the 50-yard line. But it feels like if they are in position to potentially end a possession in their own half, the cost of giving up at least three points on a failed conversion should be weighed a little more heavily on the sideline. It could mean the difference between 9-8 and 12-4.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikes missed out on a fourth division title in the last 10 seasons by just one game last year and that 14-win success was mostly thanks to quarterback Sam Darnold. Well, he just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota is anxiously wondering: Was it the wrong decision to stick with J.J. McCarthy?

The 23-year-old had a less-than-stellar pseudo-rookie season in 2025 after missing 2024 with a torn meniscus. He threw for just 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and a worrisome 12 picks in 10 appearances (35.6 QBR). McCarthy had flashes of brilliance down the stretch, however. He went undefeated over his final four games and posted 703 yards, seven total touchdowns and only a single interception.

McCarthy gets another chance to prove himself at full health in 2026 but he could have a short leash. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is essentially staking his career on the college national champion after choosing him over Darnold. It feels like if the Vikings aren't at least a 10-win team and in a wild card spot next January then both coach and QB could be joining former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in the job market.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Head coach Matt LaFleur's squad scored 69 less points in 2025 than they did in 2024. More significantly, they averaged 4.9 fewer points per game this campaign compared to last. The Packers' lone tie (9-7-1) earned them one of the final playoff spots rather than staying home like the 9-8 Vikings but they lost three games by as many points. Things could've been much different.

What happened to the offense? You can't blame the absence of quarterback Jordan Love because backup Malik Willis actually put up decent numbers across two starts. Instead, look to the underutilization of running back Josh Jacobs.

In his second season in Green Bay, Jacobs had 67 less carries than last campaign (he did miss two games in 2025) resulting in a whopping 400 fewer rushing yards. It seemed like the Packers relied too heavily on the passing game despite having a three-time Pro Bowl rusher in their backfield. Jacobs only had 28 carries in his final three games - all losses for Green Bay. Return to the run-first offense and the points will flow at Lambeau.

Chicago Bears

The division champs could hardly do wrong this year, even when some games looked out of reach. The Bears recorded seven comeback wins in 2025 on the back of quarterback Caleb Williams but can they be dominant for four quarters in 2026?

Studying recent history can do the Bears some good this offseason. The Washington Commanders had four fourth-quarter comebacks in their NFC Championship-reaching season in 2024 then crashed back to Earth this season at 5-12. Deciding to step on the gas in the second half isn't a sustainable strategy if Chicago wants to repeat.

Leading from start to finish - or at least having some sort of lead at some point in all four quarters - will require addressing multiple areas. Beefing up the defense and offensive lines. Williams was sacked 24 times in 2025 while the Bears reached the quarterback 35 times. Keeping their star QB off the ground while pressuring opponents into mistakes will be key to improving upon 11-6 in 2026.