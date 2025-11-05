These 5 players weren't traded at the deadline but won't survive the offseason

Another NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with some teams improving on paper, while others seemingly missed out on prime opportunities to improve. While multiple players and some big names were moved at the deadline, others who were suspected to be moving stayed put and left many scratching their heads. Let’s take a look at a few players that won’t be changing uniforms right now but won’t make it past the offseason with the same team.

Breece Hall, Jets, RB

New York was busy on Tuesday leading up to the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, but none of these moves involved running back Breece Hall. The Jets dumped three players at the deadline, CB Sauce Gardner, DL Quinnen Williams and CB Michael Carter III. They received multiple players and draft picks in return, although surprisingly, Hall remains untouched. Hall is in the final year of his current contract and due to become a free agent in the offseason, which is likely a huge part of why no other team took the bait. It’s highly unlikely that Hall will return for another season with the Jets.

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals, DE

The Bengals and Hendrickson compromised before the start of the season and came to an agreement on a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $30 million with incentives. Either way, Hendrickson got his money for this season and the Bengals got to kick that can a little further down the road. It’s clear Cincinnati is going the cheap route in not wanting to lock up Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last year and has 35 over the past two seasons. It feels like the Bengals will be all too glad to let Hendrickson walk away from a defense that already struggles to stop opposing offenses. At this point, Hendrickson leaving Cincy in the offseason feels like a foregone conclusion.

Bradley Chubb, Dolphins, EDGE

Former Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb was available, but the asking price was too high, according to reports. There were a number of teams who could’ve used Chubbs’s veteran leadership on and off the field had the price been right. One team who could have used Chubb's services is the Chicago Bears after losing pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a season ending Achilles injury. The Bears are 5-3, tied for second place in the NFC North, and right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Chubb has two years remaining on his contract, although it’s unlikely they’ll be spent in playing in Miami.

Kirk Cousins, Falcons, QB

Atlanta has its franchise QB (Michael Penix Jr.) of the future in house already, so if Cousins makes it through next offseason still wearing black and red, it would be shocking. At age 37, Cousins still has something left in the tank, but it’ll all be about finding the perfect fit. Cousins is destined to follow in the footsteps of other recent stop aging QBs such as Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson. So long as Cousins can still sling it, he should be able to land a gig somewhere next offseason.

Maxx Crosby, Raiders, DE

One trade rumor most counted on coming to fruition on Tuesday was Maxx Crosby leaving Las Vegas. This non-move by the Raiders was one of the biggest shockers of the day, since rumors of him being sent packing had been floating around for some time. It feels like the relationship between Crosby and the Raiders will come to an end one way or another in 2026.