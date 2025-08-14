Kirk Cousins quietly builds up his Falcons trade value without saying a word

Last year did not go according to plan for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Blessed with a brand-new, four-year contract, Cousins had to work his way back from the worst injury of his NFL career. Although he did play very well at times in the first half of the campaign, a previously unknown shoulder injury knocked him down a peg considerably in the second half, culminating in his benching.

With first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. showing a great deal of promise in his first three starts at the end of last year, it is his job in Atlanta, now and for the foreseeable future. Cousins has expressed interest to be traded to a team where he will have an opportunity to start. While he is doing his part to be a good teammate in a tough spot, he has quietly been building back his trade value this summer.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke on Cousins' training camp play after practice Wednesday.

“He’s been really good. You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it. Obviously, he has the ability to come out of the pocket a little bit better than this time last year, coming off a significant injury. That’s dramatically improved, like it improved throughout the season. … But, I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with Mike [Penix], from his coaches."

The big takeaway from Morris' post-practice transcript is Cousins' mobility has improved an additional year removed from his torn Achilles. That should not come as much of a shock. Then again, Cousins was never super nimble to begin with, and he is a year older... However, I do wonder if a great trade opportunity is going to present itself for the former Atlanta, Minnesota and Washington starter.

Cousins did not appear in last week's preseason game vs. Detroit, nor is he going to vs. Tennessee.

Kirk Cousins is gaining more trade value than we ever really expected

After talking about Cousins' working relationship with Penix, Morris provided his biggest weakness.

“Kirk Cousins’ problem last year, when we had to make the change, was turnovers. All things that I can evaluate within the steady confines of what we’re doing right now. So, if we feel like we want to get him out there, just to get him some work, and I’m going to definitely compromise with a guy that’s been playing the league for that long. That’s a guy that’s been playing the league for a lot of time."

While it is hard to say if Cousins is done turning the ball over at will if he starts, he may get his chance.

All offseason long, we have looked for one team after another to trade Cousins to. In the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Cousins was most closely tied to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and his former team in Minnesota. While there could have been opportunities with New Orleans and Tennessee, those ships have sailed. That being said, injuries are a part of the game, so one starting job could open up soon.

While guys like Justin Fields and Jordan Love have been banged up, the injury going on with Matthew Stafford could be the one to get the Falcons to pull the trigger. Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead not only used to work for the Falcons, but Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson used to work in Los Angeles for Sean McVay. Keep in mind McVay runs the same offense as Atlanta...

Right now, I think the Falcons will stand pat on Cousins, but maybe a better trade opportunity arises?