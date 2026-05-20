5 potential holdouts to follow as NFL OTAs approach

It’s officially contract holdout season around the NFL. There are only a couple official holdouts underway right now, but there could be a lot more in the coming days as players seek more money or an extension — and use their attendance at camp (or lack thereof) to try and get it.

Right now, OTAs are voluntary. But soon training camp will begin and attendance will be mandatory. Then we’ll see who — if anybody — on this list will decide to make their presence feltby not showing up.

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints and Chris Olave are in ongoing negotiations regarding an extension. It’s likely the Saints ultimately get a deal done, but the question is when. He is playing on the fifth-year option this year, so I would be surprised to see him hold out into (or even too close to) the regular season. That said, stranger things have happened. The fact that New Orleans didn’t deal Olave at the trade deadline means they see him in their long-term plans.

Olave had a career year in 2025, with a career high in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,163) and touchdown catches (nine). The Saints are undergoing a rebuild and have pinpointed Olave as a key piece of that. Saints GM Mickey Loomis doesn’t seem too concerned about it for now, so all signs are a go. Things can change pretty fast when it comes to contract negotiations, though.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett was absent from OTAs in search for a new contract and subsequent pay raise. The Cardinals have no reason to throw more money at Brissett and commit long-term to him given his career to date and how far they are from competing. Similar to how the Cleveland Browns handled Shedeur Sanders, I could see the Cardinals being optimistic enough about 2026 pick Carson Beck to see what he can do this season if Brissett draws a hard line. Neither option will sway the team from what appears to be a generational quarterback class in the 2027 draft.

Brissett has every right to want more money; he's coming off a surprisingly strong season in which he started as a backup and ended it more than holding his own. He’s been a reliable backup option throughout his NFL career. He’ll land somewhere, but if he wants more money, he’s either going to have to commit to this holdout or prove his worth by having another strong season in 2026.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has been a noticeable part of the Ravens’ offseason program so far, which has come as a mild surprise considering he has yet to sign an extension. It's also a surprise considering his past behavior: Jackson has skipped offseason workouts in the past when a new contract was up in the air, so the fact that he’s showing up is a good sign. Baltimore is optimistic about Jackson signing his extension, and Jackson’s attendance proves he might be too.

That said, the Ravens could very much look to move on if things don’t change this season. Jackson is under as much pressure to succeed in 2026 as anybody. Baltimore has fallen short of expectations the last few years; the Ravens need to be competing for Super Bowls, and yet they have just one AFC Championship Game appearance since Jackson took over as the starting quarterback. Because he has two years left on his deal, it makes sense that he’s not holding out just yet. It will be something to monitor, though, if the team fails to get over the hump again.

CB Taron Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Taron Johnson has been holding out through voluntary OTAs, seeking more guaranteed money, according to Vincent Bonsignore. Johnson’s $18 million due this season is not fully guaranteed, so it appears the veteran is going to sit out until the situation gets resolved. The Raiders were aggressive in improving this roster, and Johnson's veteran presence is clearly valued in their revamped secondary.

Per sources: CB Taron Johnson's absence at @Raiders voluntary offseason workouts is contract related. The $18M he's on the books for in '26 & '27 is non guaranteed. Makes sense he's looking for more security. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 16, 2026

For what it’s worth, the Raiders will probably still struggle this year, so the stkaes aren't quite as high here as they are elsewhere on this list. But they invested in him this offseason, and they have every right to want him on the field. If they see him as a key piece to their turnaround, they’ll figure it out. It’s not quite a four-alarm fire just yet. If Johnson's holdout lingers through training camp, though, it might start to be a problem.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This feels like the NFL’s best-kept secret. Puka Nacua hasn’t ruffled any feathers, but he’s been one of the most destructive receivers in the NFL since he was drafted and is due for a massive payday. With his off-the-field actions lately, though, his extension talks could be at risk. For now, he’s not holding out; still, after several historic contracts were handed out to receivers, you have to think Nacua is going to want to reset the market again.

Could Nacua reach $200 million on his deal? It’s possible. He’s been as elite as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the latest receivers to get massive money. It would be a shock if Nacua signs for less than a historic number. It would be less of a shock if he held out. The Rams didn’t focus on this year’s roster in the NFL Draft, which to me means they have no choice but to pay him what he’s worth.

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