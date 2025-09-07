5 teams that regret not signing Justin Fields after Week 1

The New York Jets were looking for a fresh start after the failed Aaron Rodgers era, and elected to sign Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. Fields' NFL career hadn't gotten off to the start he had envisioned after being selected with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, but this signing made a lot of sense.

It was a fairly low-risk, high-reward deal for New York with a player who, while he hasn't had much success at the NFL level, has a ton of talent and a good amount of upside. That was on full display in his Jets debut on Sunday against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fields completed all but six of his 22 passing attempts for 218 yards, and he tacked on 48 yards on the ground on 12 attempts. He threw one touchdown pass and rushed into the end zone for two more. He didn't turn the ball over a single time. Yes, he couldn't lead the Jets to a victory, but 32 points should be enough to win a team any given game every time.

He looked every bit like the franchise quarterback that the Bears once expected him to be, and he was able to do that against a Steelers defense that's very potent on paper. Sure, it's only Week 1, but this was an eye-opening performance from Fields, and one that could have several teams regretting not signing him.

5) Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from Geno Smith and replaced him with Sam Darnold in what could be deemed a controversial decision. Darnold is coming off an excellent season, and he's younger than Smith, but he also has one solid NFL season under his belt, while Smith has had far more success. What can be argued right now is that the Seahawks should've prioritized Fields, an even younger (and cheaper) option over Darnold as Smith's successor.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks. Only a little more than half of that is guaranteed, but Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. Both of these quarterbacks have question marks, but Fields is younger, arguably has more upside, and was cheaper.

Darnold was great in 2024, but he was also surrounded by one of the best play-callers in the NFL, Kevin O'Connell, and outstanding skill position talent. We've never seen Fields in a comparable situation. The Seahawks don't have nearly as much to offer on either end, and that could prove to be problematic. Being essentially stuck with him for at least two years could end up backfiring in a major way.

Darnold hasn't played yet as of this writing, and perhaps he'll even outperform Fields. However, considering how well Fields played, how much cheaper he is than Darnold, and the questions surrounding Darnold, it's hard not to shake the feeling that the Seahawks might've missed out here.

4) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a brutal spot. The Deshaun Watson mistake has put them in a major bind, and left the Browns without a quarterback in 2025 and beyond. They wound up signing Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and handing him their starting job for 2025, and selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, hoping that perhaps one of those guys can take over the reins in the future. There are some issues, though.

Flacco is 40 years old and is one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He might have a higher floor than Fields, and he's a great veteran leader to roster, but what does starting a 40-year-old do for a Browns team that's nowhere near contention? Gabriel and Sanders might become something, but the Browns didn't use a first-round pick on either guy. Sanders was a day-three pick. It made sense for the Browns to take these dart throws, but it's not as if Fields (26) is much older than Gabriel (24) or Sanders (23). Perhaps he could've been the future.

There wasn't anything to lose. Worst case, if Fields struggled, the Browns could've turned to one of their rookies. In a year in which they won't be competitive, there was no reason for them to start a 40-year-old on a one-year deal who likely won't be with the team in 2026.

3) New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler out dueled Tyler Shough in one of the most underwhelming quarterback battles in recent memory, earning him the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback job. Rattler wound up going 27-for-46 for 214 yards in a 20-13 loss in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He didn't turn the ball over, only took one sack, and actually nearly led the Saints back in the waning seconds, but I'm not sold that Rattler is the future by any means.

The Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He started six games for them last season and didn't show much. Why exactly did New Orleans feel the need to stick with him instead of taking a shot on a former first-round pick in Fields, who is only two years older than Rattler?

Similar to Cleveland, New Orleans didn't have much to lose here. The Saints could easily end up in contention for the No. 1 overall pick when all is said and done, and I'd argue Fields is better now and has far more upside than Rattler. If Fields didn't work, the Saints could've then turned to Rattler or Shough. Fields would've given this team more to dream about now and in the future than Rattler.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

This one might be controversial, but hear me out. Aaron Rodgers really impressed, throwing for 244 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers. While he was able to throw all over the field on Sunday, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, this Jets defense isn't nearly as talented as it was even last season. Second, Rodgers looked like an old quarterback at times who doesn't have nearly the same escapability or willingness to get out of the pocket as he once did. He seemed extremely eager to get rid of the ball as quickly as he possibly could.

I just don't know what his ceiling is at this stage of his career. He's certainly an upgrade over Russell Wilson and is probably a better overall thrower than Fields, but is this the guy the Steelers think will lead them on a deep playoff run? I have a hard time envisioning that.

Assuming he isn't, all the Steelers did by signing him was kick the can down the road. They might squeak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team again, but who cares at this point? Rodgers is likely going to retire after the year. No matter what happens, leaving Pittsburgh without a quarterback in 2026.

Fields gives the Steelers an upside Rodgers does not, and he could've factored into the equation in 2026, if not beyond. Rodgers doesn't make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender. Neither does Fields, but at least there's room to grow there, as we saw on Sunday. Mike Tomlin not giving Fields much of a chance last season when he was in Pittsburgh could come back to haunt him.

1) New York Giants

The New York Giants' defense did well in Week 1, holding the high-powered Washington Commanders to just 21 points, and yet, the game wasn't even close. They lost 21-6, and it's almost entirely due to the putrid offense.

Giants fans thought Russell Wilson would, at worst, be an upgrade over Daniel Jones, even if he wasn't all that great. Well, he completed just 17 of his 37 passing attempts for 169 yards, and he couldn't get the Giants into the end zone a single time. It was bad, no matter how you slice it.

Wilson, once one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, is now a 36-year-old on a one-year deal with little to no upside to speak of. I'd bet he doesn't even last the whole season as the starter, if he even can get to the Giants' bye week as the starter.

Perhaps Fields never plays as well as he did in Week 1 again, but he's a decade younger and with far more upside. Jaxson Dart is the future, but Fields would've given New York a better chance to win now while also giving them a viable backup to Dart when he's ready to take over.