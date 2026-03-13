5 under the radar signings that could pay off big in NFL free agency

Spending big money in NFL free agency is a risky proposition for teams armed with mountains of cap space. Bargains can still be had on the open market for franchises who know where to look. In particular, focusing on fit rather than pure talent helps teams unearth hidden gems in free agency.

This year's class is no different. The likes of Jaelan Phillips and Tyler Linderbaum made headlines by signing massive contrats, but the low profile moves could make just as much impact on the race for a Lombardi Trophy.

The key for discerning general managers is identifying which under-the-radar free agents can provide them the most bang for their buck. The following five players could massively outperform their relatively modest contracts.

1. Leo Chenal

Linebacker is not the most glamorous position in the modern NFL, but every defensive coordinator loves to find tough guys who can fill run gaps and rush the passer. That's why Leo Chenal has a chance to turn into a bargain signing for the Commanders.

Washington deserves credit for signing a player who is just entering his athletlic prime. Chenal is just 25 years of age and showed flashes of real ability for the Chiefs last season. Landing him on a three-year deal at just under $25 million gives him a strong chance to turn into a value contract for his new team.

Chenal might not ever post double-digit sacks but he can put up triple-digit tackles and still add some pass rushing value. He's a shrewd signing for a Commanders front office that needs some wins in free agency.

2. Reed Blankenship

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Safety is another undervalued position around the league which explains why the Eagles elected to let Reed Blankenship go in free agency. Fortunately for the talented 27-year-old, he found no trouble securing a new home with the Houston Texans.

It's fair to point out that Blankenship did not play his best football in 2025, but his larger body of work shows him to be a quality ballhawk in the back end of a competent secondary. The Texans' propensity to rush the passer should give him a strong chance to secure turnovers in his new home.

The Texans get extra credit here for limiting Blankenship to a three-year deal. His value could drop quickly after he hits 30, but they've secured the remainder of his prime on this contract. It's easy to envision a scenario where he gives them borderline Pro Bowl production if things break right.

3. Al-Quadin Muhammad

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers might have secured one of the best bargains of the offseason by inking Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $6 million deal. Betting on a 31-year-old edge rusher isn't great business, but Muhammad did post 11 sacks for the Lions last year.

Again, this deal gets higher marks for its term. Signing a veteran like this to a one-year deal greatly limits the exposure Tampa Bay has to potential age-related decline. Even if Muhammad only gives them 75% of what he gave Detroit last year he'll be a massive win for their defense.

Muhammad is not a long-term solution for the Buccaneers, but he could provide them double the value they're paying for him in 2026. That's a win for the NFC South squad, no matter what.

4. Tyler Allgeier

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyler Allgeier was a good running back for the Falcons before he was displaced by the uber-talented Bijan Robinson. The Cardinals made a clever play to bring him into the fold to give them physical carries in 2026.

Allgeier is still just 26 and has plenty of tread left on his tires. There's a chance he can turn into a 1,000-yard rusher for an Arizona offense that desperately needs an identity. That might not translate to a lot of wins for the Cardinals but it could do wonders to reestablish Allgeier's brand as a bona fode No. 1 running back.

Locking the 225 pound back on a two-year deal for just over $12 million gives the Cardinals some upside if he outpeforms his contract in year one. Allgeir won't get a ton of notoriety in Arizona but smart GMs will have their eyes on how he looks before he signs his next agreement.

5. Asante Samuel Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Asante Samuel Jr's career was in jeopardy after a serious neck injury before the Steelers signed him to bolster their secondary down the stretch last year. Now, Pittsburgh has won a key free agency battle by bringing him back on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Samuel is never going to be the NFL's most physical cornerback, but his ball skills are nothing short of elite. He is the rare player who can hold up on the perimeter by mirrong the patterns of elite X-receivers and beating them to the ball.

The talented corner's medicals clearly impacted his market, but the Steelers got him on a cheap deal with very little risk. The only criticism here is that Pittsburgh might regret not locking him in on a multi-year deal. That's a risk worth taking for a team in so much transition.