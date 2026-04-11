6 major NFL free agency losses and how teams can replace them in the draft

The NFL Draft gives teams like the Ravens and Giants, as well, the opportunity to replace free agency losses.

The Seattle Seahawks need to replace Kenneth Walker III, while the Bengals need to replace Trey Hendrickson, among other teams.

While some NFL teams managed to replace departing players via free agency, some of the teams who lost some of the biggest free agents are heading into the NFL Draft with major holes to fill after key players signed elsewhere.

From the Seahawks having to replace a Super Bowl MVP to the Ravens losing arguably the NFL's top center, here are how six teams can replace six huge free agency losses via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker

RB Mike Washington Jr. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Draft Mike Washington Jr. in the second round

Replacing the Super Bowl MVP won't be easy, though the Seattle Seahawks do have one thing working in their favor: Zach Charbonnet is still on the roster, and while he tore his ACL in January and could wind up missing some time in the regular season, a healthy Charbonnet has the talent to be a lead back.

But Seattle found a lot of success using a rotation at running back, so don't be shocked to see the team go after a back in the 2026 NFL Draft. Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. would make a ton of sense at the end of the second round as a complement to Charbonnet.

Washington feels like he definitely has some Walker in him in that he's a powerful between-the-tackles runner who has the speed to punish defenses. He needs to rein in some things as far as ball security goes, and he's not ready to play on obvious passing downs, but he can still be a valuable early-down option for the Seahawks.

Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Trey Hendrickson

EDGE Zion Young | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Draft Zion Young in the second round

The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson situation finally came to a close when the Baltimore Ravens signed him after their failed trade attempt for Maxx Crosby. This shouldn't come as a surprise for the Bengals, who entered the offseason already knowing that Hendrickson wouldn't be back.

With Hendrickson gone from a defense that already had plenty of holes, the Bengals are going to need some guys to step up. Specifically, 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart has to prove he was worth that investment.

But adding another edge rusher in the draft should be a priority as well. I wouldn't go there at Pick No. 10 because defensive back is an even bigger concern, but when the Bengals are on the clock at Pick No. 41, taking the best available edge rusher seems like a good idea, and Missouri's Zion Young might be that guy. Young is built to be an NFL edge rusher as far as his physical build goes, though he has to work on getting off the line faster to ensure he can get into the backfield and get to the quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

EDGE Malachi Lawrence | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Draft Malachi Lawrence in the second round

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips this offseason and will need to add another edge rusher in the draft. Like the Bengals, I believe there are more pressing needs in the first round, including preparing for the inevitable post-Lane Johnson future at right tackle, but in the second round, targeting an edge rusher makes a ton of sense.

UCF's Malachi Lawrence is intriguing here. He has the size you want in an edge rusher and at times has displayed high-level athleticism, though there's definitely been some inconsistency in his game that has neutralized that athleticism at times.

I'm not sure Lawrence is ready to start Week 1, but he has the tools to be a destructive defender in the near future, and the Eagles seem to always get the most out of the defensive players they draft, making this a really nice fit.

Baltimore Ravens: C Tyler Linderbaum

C Sam Hecht | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Draft Sam Hecht in the third round

Losing one of the best centers in the NFL is rough, and at the moment the Baltimore Ravens are set to replace him with Corey Bullock, an undrafted free agent last season who mostly played on special teams.

The team added free agents Jovaughn Gwyn and Danny Pinter as well, but I wouldn't get excited about either guy. Gwyn has 11 career snaps on offense, and while Pinter at least has 10 NFL starts under his belt, he's a career backup who will turn 30 before the season. None of these guys should inspire confidence.

Baltimore needs to add a center in this draft. The only question is when to make the move to ensure they get their guy. I think this center class is "meh" enough that they can wait until Pick No. 80 to grab Kansas State's Sam Hecht, though they could opt to trade down a bit from Pick No. 45 to grab him (or Auburn's Connor Lew) a bit sooner. But whatever they do, adding a center feels like a major priority here.

New York Giants: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

WR KC Concepcion | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Draft KC Concepcion in the second round

I sincerely don't know if I believe that Wan'Dale Robinson is a good wide receiver. His numbers were good with the New York Giants, but how much of that was a result of the Giants simply not having any other viable receiving options last season? I guess we'll find out with the Titans this year.

All that is to say that I think the Giants could draft a Robinson replacement in the second round and wind up coming out ahead in the long term. Three years from now, I'd only be mildly surprised if KC Concepcion is viewed as clearly better than Robinson.

The Texas A&M product is a huge weapon in the open field and has the potential to be a massive threat out of the slot for New York. He might not be your prototypical wide receiver, but he's a versatile player with the speed to take a screen play to the house.

Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Odafe Oweh

EDGE Cashius Howell | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Draft Cashius Howell in the first round

Odafe Oweh's exit from the Los Angeles Chargers puts the team in a weird spot as far as edge rushing goes. The team still has Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack, but Tuipulotu is on the final year of his contract and Mack is 35 years old. While that duo should still be very capable in 2026, it's time to think about the future. Even if the team brings Tuipulotu back next season, Mack can't have that much more left in the tank.

That makes Cashius Howell appealing when the Chargers are on the board at Pick No. 22. A huge riser after a strong 2025 season with the Aggies, Howell's late breakout could be a concern, but I think it's just a situation where a guy needed more opportunities.

Season School Sacks 2021 Bowling Green 0.0 2022 Bowling Green 2.0 2023 Bowling Green 9.5 2024 Texas A&M 4.0 2025 Texas A&M 11.5

Howell had a chance to show the world his athleticism this past season, and he proved he can harness that athleticism into high-end production as a pass rusher. While he might be a little slow to get going in the NFL, the Chargers can afford to be patient, and he'll get a chance to watch and learn from Mack.