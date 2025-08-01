Jerry Jones has done it again. Alienating his star players amid well-chronicled, dragged-out contract negotiations that go several steps backward before progressing forward has seemingly become an annual offseason tradition. It was Trevon Diggs and Zack Martin in 2023 and Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last summer. Now, 2025 marks the year of Dallas Cowboys all-world defender Micah Parsons' discontent, which has reportedly reached a breaking point.

Parsons is fed up with how extension talks have (or haven't) progressed, and of course, Jones is in the thick of the drama. The two spoke directly, yet their words got lost in translation; intel suggests they communicated in entirely different languages. Alas, the story now has two sides, and a deal still remains out of reach, which has prompted the former to take action, sort of.

The Athletic ($) revealed that Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys has "deteriorated" to the extent that the superstar edge rusher could take "drastic measures." Nothing is seemingly off the table, whether it be a trade request or "declaration" that effectively ends his allegiance to the organization. Either way, rival front offices have every reason to begin circling like vultures and seeing what it would take to pry him away from Dallas.

If not Dallas, someone will give Parsons the money and guarantees he's seeking. The perennial All-Pro knows his worth and understands that the league values him accordingly, except Jones. Frankly, all 31 NFL franchises should inquire about him if given the chance, but these seven stand out as the most intriguing landing spots — and the best chance to stick it to the Cowboys' owner and GM.

7 teams who would give Micah Parsons the perfect shot at revenge on Jerry Jones

7. Green Bay Packers

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Right? Parsons presumably hasn't forgotten about the Green Bay Packers' historic upset playoff win over the Cowboys in 2023, considering it was Dallas' last postseason appearance. Nonetheless, if the competitor in him can let bygones be bygones, Titletown is a solid destination.

Not only are the Packers among the favorites to claim NFC supremacy this upcoming campaign, but they also have a glaring need on the edge. 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has failed to live up to his lofty draft billing and is running out of time to prove himself. Parsons bookending Pro Bowler Rashan Gary would legitimately have a case for football's best sack artist tandem.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Imagine Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, a renowned defensive mastermind, getting an opportunity to work with Parsons. The sideline general's modern, versatile scheme can maximize the prototypical stopper in today's era. It's a match made in heaven ... and a potential nightmare for opposing offenses.

Seattle's defense is loaded with talent on all three levels. But like most clubs, they lack a clear-cut game-wrecker. Parsons offers that and then some as an athletic, hybrid freak of nature who can do everything. The Seahawks have roughly $35 million in cap space remaining (h/t Spotrac), so they can absorb the lucrative and worthwhile payroll hit it'd take to bring Parsons to town.

5. Los Angeles Rams

From one NFC West squad to another, the Los Angeles Rams are arguably the most obvious prospective suitor. We know general manager Les Snead isn't afraid to give up premium draft capital to facilitate a blockbuster swap. He reminded everyone during the Super Bowl LVI parade in 2023.

Los Angeles' front seven is young, hungry and on the rise, though much like their divisional foes in Seattle, there's no alpha presence. Parsons would instantly lead an ascendant defensive line featuring reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young. That quintet, plus the Rams' star-studded scoring unit and one of, if not the best, head coaches in the business in Sean McVay, sounds unstoppable.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Same city, different conference and team. The Los Angeles Chargers bypassed making a marquee addition to counteract their decision to release longtime edge rusher Joey Bosa. Moreover, future first-ballot Hall of Famer Khalil Mack forewent retirement for one more year, but he's on his last legs. In other words, this team has a massive void that will only get bigger, which Parsons emphatically fills.

The Chargers allowed the fewest points per game in the league last season (17.7). However, they had the 26th-lowest pressure rate (19.8 percent) and finished 22nd in pass rush win rate (37 percent). Both are areas for improvement that Parsons addresses and could transform an already strong group.

3. Denver Broncos

Conversely to their AFC West counterpart in L.A., the Denver Broncos get after the quarterback often and do it at an elite level. So, while Parsons is a problem-solver for many teams, uprooting to the Mile High City fittingly elevates a fierce, aggressive defense.

It's hard to envision the Broncos, Chargers or Las Vegas Raiders snatching the divisional crown from the nine-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, Denver nearly beat Patrick Mahomes and Co. last season in their Week 10 regular-season meeting (Week 18 was a meaningless, backup-filled contest). Acquiring Parsons is a move that closes the gap and makes things interesting for the first time in a decade.

2. Washington Commanders

Treat this as a trigger warning for Cowboys Nation, because these last two are about to make fans crawl out of their skin. With that in mind, despite being Dallas' enemy and direct competition in the NFC East, the Washington Commanders are a great hypothetical Parsons team.

First and perhaps foremost, Parsons is extremely familiar with Washington head coach Dan Quinn, who formerly served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023. In other words, we've seen the 26-year-old thrive in this scheme before. Furthermore, the Commanders are on the shortlist of Super Bowl LX hopefuls, largely thanks to transcendent second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With Daniels still on a rookie contract, now is the time for the Commanders to strike and splurge on the roster surrounding him. Soon enough, they'll be unloading the Brinks truck and paying the signal-caller well north of $50 million annually. At this rate, between positional value and a perpetually rising salary cap, that number will likely be closer to or even exceeding $60 million. Until that time comes, Washington must operate with a carpe diem mindset.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

You can't say the Commanders section wasn't a warning, but Parsons joining the Philadelphia Eagles would be a death blow to the Dallas faithful. If this happens, Cowboys supporters have every right to want Jones' head on a spike. Yet, on the other hand, it makes so much sense for the defending Super Bowl champs.

They didn't overlap in college, but Parsons and Eagles standout running back Saquon Barkley's Penn State ties run deep. Both were critical pieces of James Franklin's program in Happy Valley and have become good friends during their time as pros.

Parsons went to bat for Barkley when the New York Giants chose not to pay the latter, paving the way for him to join Philadelphia. Dallas' franchise cornerstone called out Big Blue for "not [appreciating]" the now-Eagles star. What if the duo wants to exact revenge on the organizations that drafted them, only to disrespect them together?

Last but most certainly not least, Parsons is a Harrisburg, Penn., native. He grew up approximately 100 miles from the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field. This would be an awesome homecoming storyline mixed with a juicy payback narrative.