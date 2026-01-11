A 3-round Packers mock draft to make sure playoff collapse never happens again

The Green Bay Packers came close to knocking off the No. 2 seed Chicago Bears on Saturday night, but a late comeback from the Bears ended Green Bay's season. Now, the team heads into the offseason with a number of questions, including questions about their head coach's future with the team.

Unfortunately for the Packers, the team won't have one of the easier ways to add young talent, as Green Bay's first-round pick in this upcoming draft was traded to the Cowboys as part of the Micah Parsons deal. Still, Green Bay can get decent value with its second and third-round picks to build needed depth for a potential playoff run next season.

Round 2, Pick 52: Isaiah World - OT - Oregon

Oregon v Washington | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

At the moment, it's unclear what the Packers offensive line situation will look like come draft time, but it could wind up being a major need as two starters — Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker — are unrestricted free agents. I imagine the Packers would love to have both back at the right price, but you never really know how things like that will end up going.

And even if both do come back, adding offensive line depth is never a bad decision, so it makes sense for the Packers to go with the best lineman on the board at this point. There's a good chance that player is Isaiah World, an offensive tackle from Oregon.

World is a big, strong tackle who has all the physical tools to be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL, though he has to work on refining his technique and not relying too much on his strength. It wouldn't be ideal for Green Bay to need World as a starter in 2026, but it's a great move for the future.

Round 3, Pick 84: Chandler Rivers - CB - Duke

Elon v Duke | David Jensen/GettyImages

The Packers need help at cornerback. The fact that they grabbed Trevon Diggs right before the playoffs began just to have another body in the secondary is proof of that, because Diggs really struggled with the Cowboys this season and shouldn't be playing playoff snaps at this point in his career.

Not that Diggs actually took playoff snaps. He was only on the field for one defensive snap on Saturday as Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine each played 77 snaps, while safety Xavier McKinney played all 78 snaps and safety Evan Williams played 76 snaps. Green Bay was very reliant on a small cast of players in the secondary, with the only other defensive back to play meaningful snaps being backup safety Javon Bullard.

Trevon Diggs played one snap in the Wild Card game against the Bears. ONE. SNAP. And honestly, I couldn't even tell you what he's trying to do. I think it's pretty clear what the Packers think of him, despite being desperate for DB help. He is what he was in Dallas. A liability. pic.twitter.com/btVdvC6Hce — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 11, 2026

So, it makes sense to add a corner in the draft, though Green Bay also should consider adding a corner in free agency. Relying on the draft for a startable corner is risky because Green Bay doesn't have a first-round pick to go after the top three corners, but it's also likely that the next tier of guys are all gone by the time the team picks in the second round.

That leaves Green Bay waiting for the third round, where the team can grab Duke's Chandler Rivers (or Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun if Rivers is off the board).

Rivers is a versatile corner who can play in multiple schemes and multiple spots on the field, though his lack of size might pose an issue in the NFL. But hey — if he winds up typecast as a slot corner, that's fine, because the Packers could use all the help they can get in the defensive backfield.