Aaron Donald's offer to Micah Parsons will blow every Rams fans mind

Former Rams star Aaron Donald just ignited a firestorm of hope and hype among fans. Donald jumped on Instagram and said he’d consider coming out of retirement if the Rams can pull off a blockbuster trade for Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. From there the online back-and-forth ensued between these NFL superstars and has fueled one of the biggest offseason “what if’s” in recent memory. For this Rams fan base, the idea of pairing Donald with Parsons is that of which dreams are made.

"If (Micah Parsons) go to the rams I might have to call (2Tenths Speed & Agility) and get in football shape (crying laughing emojis) [with] that Dline (it) would be unreal (facepalm emoji) (fire emoji)."

It didn’t take Parsons long to respond once he was tagged in this thread.

"[M]an!!! Dont tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta," Parsons wrote, as he tagged his agent, David Mulugheta, in the comment.

Micah Parsons’ trade request and contract dispute

Parsons has been the Cowboys’ defensive anchor since entering the league and recently stunned the football world with his public trade request. At the heart of the standoff is a contract extension. As Parsons enters the last year of his rookie deal, he’s seeking a salary more in line with his All-Pro production, somewhere in the ballpark of $40 million annually.

However, negotiations have dragged, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declining to engage directly with Parsons or his agent at this point. Once the writing was clearly on the wall, Parsons shut himself down which escalated tensions, making a trade look like a real possibility.

The rumor mill roared to life after a Rams fan posted a photo of Parsons in a Rams jersey. Donald, watching from the comfy confines of retirement, then decided to chime in with his comments, which sent shockwaves everywhere. That playful public exchange between Donald and Parsons, instantly spread throughout NFL circles and social media, turning speculation into a talking point among fans and analysts alike.

The Rams defense would be a major problem with Donald and Parsons

Imagine this defensive front: Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner. Donald’s impact and resume precedes him. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, eight-time All-Pro (he only played 10 years) and the engine behind the Rams’ best defenses.

Parsons posted 12 sacks in 2024 despite injuries and also brings rare speed and power from the edge. He’s also finished with at least 12 sacks in each of his first four years in the NFL. Together, this duo could form a unit that could be one of the most fearsome defensive fronts the league has ever seen, causing chaos for any opposing quarterback. Add in the Rams’ promising young linemen, and this defense would jump to the head of the class.