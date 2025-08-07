Aaron Rodgers just bullied his biggest Steelers enemy out of a starting job

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stake their 2025 success on 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in what is expected to be his final NFL season. The merits of that decision are up for debate, but Pittsburgh eschewed all other realistic starting options in hopes of bringing Rodgers, a four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback, to the Steel City.

For this to work, Rodgers needs to perform. Duh. For Rodgers to perform, he typically requires a certain amount of control over the offense. Much has been made about potential schematic differences between Rodgers and OC Arthur Smith, but Rodgers will need the freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage and improvise outside the pocket. Rodgers will also, as he always does, develop a very distinct chemistry with some — but not all — members of the Steelers wide receiver room.

Rodgers always has his favorites, from Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in Green Bay, to Garrett Wilson in New York (along with Adams, Allen Lazard, and other former Packers who followed Rodgers to New York like moths to a flame). So far, it's hard to pinpoint which receives will earn favorable marks on Rodgers' own personal grading scale. We can safely assume DK Metcalf will lead the team in targets and receptions, but beyond that, it's a mystery.

That said, we might know one receiver not on Rodgers' favorites list.

Aaron Rodgers delivers sobering criticism of second-year Steelers WR Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh's third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, only appeared in one game and did not log a single target as a rookie. His first taste of the NFL was disrupted by injuries, but he's hoping to bounce back and break through as a sophomore. His primary competition for consistent targets is projected WR3 Calvin Austin.

A speedy 5-foot-10 slot receiver with great top-end speed, Wilson has what it takes to become a Rodgers favorite on paper. He runs clean routes and has the twitchiness to win one-on-one and break the lid off a defense. That said, Rodgers' latest quotes make it clear that Wilson has a long way to do.

"I need to get Roman out of his own head a bit," Rodgers told reporters. "He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or he’s doing it right. He’s just got to trust himself because he’s so damn talented."

Roman Wilson needs to 'get out of his own head' to earn Steelers role

Wilson is a sneaky strong candidate to surprise folks this season. Most of the conversation around the Steelers' wide receiver room has centered on Metcalf, followed by debates about whether Pittsburgh's secondary targets are anywhere near good enough to sustain Rodgers in this late stage of his career.

That said, it's also fair to wonder if comments like this from Rodgers — thinly-veiled criticism in the public sphere — are what Wilson needs to get out of his own head. If the veteran signal-caller prefers the likes of Calvin Austin or Robert Woods, the more proven options on the Steelers depth chart, then Wilson will find consistent reps and targets hard to come by once the regular season rolls around.

We are only coming up on Week 1 of the preseason, so Wilson has plenty of time to win over Rodgers and the Steelers' coaches. With very little NFL pedigree, however, he faces a clear uphill battle.