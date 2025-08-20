Aaron Rodgers new Steelers teammates set up for intense realization Jets know well

When Aaron Rodgers landed in Pittsburgh, everyone was eager to see what kind of leader and teammate he'd be. Coming off a messy stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers brings a reputation for being tough, blunt and maybe a bit distant. Early reports from the Steelers' locker room paint a much different picture than what many expected —though the same was said early on with the Jets. Rodgers wants to get to know his new teammates, however, in the past he’s come off as maybe just a tad bit judgmental.

"Just trying to be curious, not judgmental."

First impressions and Aaron Rodgers’ other side

Steelers players and staff have noticed a more chill, positive Aaron Rodgers. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson described Rodgers as someone who’s consistently upbeat, even showing off-air guitar skills at practice and joining in on the music. Rodgers has been approachable and willing to mentor, happy to share advice and make everyone feel like part of the group. He hasn’t separated himself (yet) from the team; instead, he’s often seen laughing and hanging out with teammates, like one of the guys.

"I think he gets misinterpreted a lot because people judge a book by its cover and don't really know him," Thompson said. "I'm not claiming that I really know him, but just being around him on a daily basis, he's a good dude, cares about his teammates, holds people accountable. There's a real desire for greatness that he expects all the time, and that's been a great perspective for me.

"He comes out here every day with a smile on his face. Whatever music is playing, you see him singing sometimes. Sometimes, you see him playing the air guitar. You can just tell he's in his safe place. He's just himself every single day. When we're off the field, he loves being around the guys. He's not too big for anyone. That's really cool because not everybody's like that, and he wants to be like everybody else. Just a really good dude."

New Aaron or only a matter of time…

Rodgers is making a real effort to build honest relationships with all his teammates. He’s dropped the “aloof” superstar persona supposedly and now focuses on getting to know everyone in the locker room. Whether grabbing a meal off the field or checking in on a late-round rookie, he’s all about being present and supportive. It’s the approach of curiosity over judgment.

Rodgers wants to connect with his team regardless of draft or star status, which sets a solid example for younger players. He keeps things light but expects accountability, a balance that’s earning him respect.

However, everyone on the outside and even some within, have to wonder if this will last. Rodgers reputation for being a handful and only thinking of his best interest is legendary. For as great of a player as Rodgers was for many years, there has been too much prior testimony from former teammates on his attitude and a willingness to skirt accountability and pass the buck.