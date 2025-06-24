Aaron Rodgers retirement revelation could cost the Steelers T.J. Watt

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers said what most Steelers fans and NFL pundits assumed – the 2025 NFL season will likely be his last. Rodgers is about to turn 42 this December, and while Tom Brady proved it is possible for quarterbacks in peak condition to play well into their 40's, it is not the norm. Rodgers is just over a year removed from major knee surgery. He will also get to live out a dream in playing for a coach he respects and admires in Mike Tomlin for his last hoorah. In a sense, it's a dream come true for Rodgers, though it also puts the Steelers in a tough spot.

The Steelers haven't had a reliable quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger prior to his career-altering elbow injury. The likes of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields weren't the answer. Rodgers very well could be, but he'll only be in Pittsburgh for a season, which will force the Steelers to start from scratch once again. That could impact much of their veteran core, most of whom rightly would prefer not to enter a long rebuild. Cam Heyward is nearing retirement, and even Tomlin could choose to coach a team with a plan behind center already in place.

Aaron Rodgers retirement news will impact Steelers star TJ Watt the most

The biggest domino to fall due to the Rodgers news, however, may be TJ Watt. The Pittsburgh pass rusher needs a new contract, and is expected to receive one prior to the 2025 season. However, with Rodgers headed out the door after this season and the Steelers staring down the barrel at a retooling (at best), is that something Watt really wants to sign up for? As former Pittsburgh QB and current analyst Charlie Batch mentioned, Watt wants to win, and the Steelers organization may not be as committed to that goal as he is.

"That's tough to stay, because I don't know how long he want to play," Batch said on the Up & Adams Show. "Typically, you sign a four-year deal and then let's see what happens later on in his career. He needs to get closer to the Super Bowl, if not, winning that Super Bowl, for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here. He wants to be a one-helmet guy. Cam Heyward showed him how that works. But, ultimately, the goal in Pittsburgh is not to win division titles; it's to win a Super Bowl. So, he's going to pay attention to how the roster is made up."

Watt hasn't won a playoff game in his Steelers career, so it's not like he'd be giving up on the team. As much as Pittsburgh fans value career Steelers, they could hardly blame a player like Watt – who has given so much to the organization – for chasing a ring if the franchise heads in a different direction.

If the Steelers don't have a feasible long-term plan at the most important position on the field, Watt's best chance to win in his 30's will come elsewhere.