Aaron Rodgers rumors: Underrated Cardinals link and where Vikings go from here

You know it’s the offseason when Aaron Rodgers rumors are swirling. He had a less than exciting one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now his future is in flux once again. The Steelers feel like a favorite with the team hiring Mike McCarthy, his former coach in Green Bay. That said, things didn’t exactly end well for the Packers, who fired McCarthy once things went south. Maybe a reunion could be exactly what both need to round out their careers.

The Steelers aren’t the only team that’s in contention for Rodgers as another former coaching link could land Rodgers out west with a first-year coach. Then there’s the Minnesota Vikings. Could they come through with an offer worth delivering on as things continue to be uneasy with J.J. McCarthy?

The Arizona Cardinals could have a Hail Mary offer for Aaron Rodgers he can’t pass up

Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett have a bit of a relationship already so the Cardinals bringing him on as offensive coordinator could be a chess move for Rodgers. After all, the New York Jets hired Hackett after they traded for Rodgers. Things didn’t work out in New York, but that doesn’t mean it’s destined to fail in Arizona.

Mike LaFleur is the new coach in Arizona and is the brother of Matt LaFleur, who coached Rodgers in Green Bay. Those two connections could be what lures Rodgers to the west coast. But is that really the best move?

For one, the Cardinals are the worst team in a division that had three playoff teams, all with 12 or more wins this year. Not only did the Cardinals miss the playoffs last year, but they won just three games. That roster is not ready to compete for championships right now and adding Rodgers won’t help.

This is why as enticing as it is, the Cardinals shouldn’t feel like they need to go after him. Just because he’s available, doesn’t mean it’s worth it. At this point in his career, Rodgers is better off going after a true contender rather than a rebuilding team. That’s also why the Minnesota Vikings might be the dark horse team to land Rodgers this offseason.

Minnesota Vikings could be dark horse favorite to land Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Vikings weren’t thrilled with J.J. McCarthy after last season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them pivot off McCarthy at least for one season. Kirk Cousins is a free agent, Daniel Jones is a free agent as well; their two former Vikings that could return to save Kevin O’Connell from McCarthy. If neither works out, is there a chance Minnesota makes a Hail Mary attempt to land Rodgers?

It would actually make a lot of sense. The Vikings really are a quarterback away from contending in the NFC North – though they could use some reinforcements on the defensive side as well. Rodgers in that offense is what the Pittsburgh Steelers should have been. Rodgers will have Justin Jefferson to throw to, Aaron Jones in the backfield and an offensive wizard calling the plays.

O’Connell was able to finish the 2025 season with a five-game win-streak and a 9-8 record with a quarterback that had more interceptions than touchdown passes and less than 1,700 passing yards. I think adding Rodgers would be a massive upgrade. Now, Rodgers shouldn’t be their priority. If we learned anything from last year’s offseason, Rodgers is going to take his time and the more teams in the mix, the longer it could drag out.

The Vikings should make Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins priorities. But if Jones is too costly and Cousins is too much of a liability with his injury history, Rodgers could be the savior.