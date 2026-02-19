Ranking the Steelers best QB options under 30 if Aaron Rodgers rumors are true

The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually have to get younger at the quarterback position. Bringing back Aaron Rodgers, who will be 43 years old next season, doesn't solve that problem. But, the Steelers received a glimmer of hope in the form of a report from NFL Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, who noted that people around Rodgers believe there is only a small chance he returns to Pittsburgh.

If Rodgers were to take his talents elsewhere or retire, Mike McCarthy and Omar Khan would be put to the test right away in finding a suitable replacement. Despite all of his faults, Rodgers did lead the Steelers to an AFC North title last season and threw 23 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. But for a franchise that's been stuck in neutral for the better part of a half-decade, a chance to start over at football's most important position is a blessing in disguise, especially if they go younger.

Why wouldn't Aaron Rodgers return to the Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rodgers initially signed with the Steelers because of his desire to play for another prestigious organization, and specifically for head coach Mike Tomlin. Rodgers reportedly loved his time playing under Tomlin, but a blowout AFC Wild Card round defeat paired with the head coach's decision to step down could force his hand. It helps that Rodgers has a relationship with Tomlin's replacement, Mike McCarthy, but I doubt the future Hall of Famer holds his former Packers coach to the same regard.

If Rodgers did come back – which was previously widely-reported as the likely reality – he'd get to play in a familiar system under McCarthy. Rodgers emerged as a leader in the Steelers locker room last season, and had the likes of DK Metcalf and Cameron Heyward begging him to hang around for 2026 before last season even began. For all the hoopla that usually comes with Rodgers, like interviews on the Pat McAfee Show and comments to the media that are often misinterpreted, the 42-year-old kept most of his issues in-house last season. Had he not, a return wouldn't be on the table as of this writing.

But if Rodgers chose not to come back, it would likely be because Tomlin is no longer around. Tomlin helped re-energize Rodgers last season, as he often does with veteran players. He is the ultimate leader and locker room motivator. McCarthy doesn't bring the same caché.

Who could the Steelers replace Aaron Rodgers with?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

For the sake of this article, we are only going to consider replacements for Rodgers who are under the age of 30. It's time for the Steelers to start over at quarterback and ideally find a suitable starter who can remain with the team for more than a year or two. Since Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh has struggled to do just that.

Will Howard

Howard is the best in-house option who fits the criteria. McCarthy has gone on the record several times over saying how much he adores the Ohio State product. Howard spent all of last season learning from Rodgers, who enjoyed mentoring him. Unfortunately for Howard, he also hasn't played meaningful football since the Buckeyes College Football Playoff run. Until the Steelers see Howard light it up in the preseason, they won't know exactly what they have. Thus, as much as Pittsburgh fans may want to give Howard the reigns, they shouldn't do so too early.

Tanner McKee

McKee is the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles, and is expected to garner some trade interest this offseason. The Eagles have Jalen Hurts, and while fans call for McKee each and every year, the backup quarterback is always the most popular player on the roster until he becomes the starter. McKee could be a decent NFL player, but the Steelers shouldn't forfeit draft capital for an unproven quarterback, especially since they have so many holes on the roster as is.

Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is likely to be the second quarterback selected in the NFL Draft this April in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been in this position before. Simpson's draft stock could rise due to his position alone. As a quarterback, he projects as a Jaxson Dart type, but could skew a bit too close to Kenny Pickett for the Steelers to be comfortable selecting him.

Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While adding a player like Murray or Tagovailoa would probably lead to more immediate success, both of these players have already proven what they can be. Murray is under 6-feet tall, and the Steelers offensive line is young. Also, McCarthy's west coast system might not fit a quarterback like Murray, who thrives when plays break down. As for Tua, the Steelers saw firsthand how much he struggled under pressure and in cold weather last season. Consider this a hard pass, despite the possibility to go 9-8 or 10-7 again in 2026.

JJ McCarthy

McCarthy is the best trade asset, in my mind, the Steelers could acquire at the quarterback position this offseason. Don't get me wrong, he will not come cheap, but the Vikings don't have much faith in their former first-round pick after a tough second season. However, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with an injury, so he's basically a year behind. In the right system – and the Steelers should have a run-first approach with two bell-cow backs in Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell (if he re-signs) – the Michigan product should feel right at home. McCarthy was a young draftee. Essentially, the Steelers would be taking their QB of the future via trade.

Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7). Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised if he Jets cut Justin Fields before June 1, thus taking on his $22 million cap hit for 2026. Fields didn't work in New York, and nothing will change that – certainly not another season under center. New York could take a chance on a quarterback via the draft, or trade for the likes of Murray or Tagovailoa above. They have plenty of options. As for Pittsburgh, the Steelers know what Fields brings to the table. He performed well in Arthur Smith's system. Smith is no longer with the team, which is why I'd steer clear in this instance. But don't be surprised if the Steelers sniff around.

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones would've been a fantastic signing for the Steelers just last offseason. But after thriving in the first half of the 2025-26 season before going down with an injury, expect the Indianapolis Colts to either franchise tag Jones or sign him to an extension before he reaches the open market. If Sam Darnold's Super Bowl run proved anything, it's that the Vikings know retread QBs. Jones spent time there before signing in Indianapolis. Pittsburgh won't get the chance to throw a blank check his way.

Malik Willis

Malik Willis is the most intriguing quarterback in free agency. In just a few starts – including an impressive effort in the Packers loss to the Baltimore Ravens – Willis looked arguably better than Green Bay starting QB Jordan Love. If Willis came at an affordable price, he'd be the best option on this list, hands down. However, the market for Willis is growing, and Spotrac predicts he'll earn around $35 million annually this offseason. The Steelers have a lot of money to spend, but paying that much for an unproven product is risky. It might be necessary for Pittsburgh in a weak QB market, though.